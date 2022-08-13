Michael Overall: What Oklahoma City can teach Tulsa about losing

On a Wednesday afternoon in late October 1991, Mayor Ron Norick was playing golf when he received a phone call from the CEO of United Airlines.

Oklahoma City was one of three finalists for a $1 billion maintenance facility, a project that dozens of cities nationwide, including Tulsa, had originally sought. Now the company had made a decision.

“Mayor,” the CEO began the conversation, “I just want to call you and tell you how good your proposal was.”

Norick understood immediately that Oklahoma City had lost. The development, along with 5,000 high-paying jobs, would go to Indianapolis instead.

Not long afterward, Norick went to Indianapolis himself and drove a rental car around the city’s lively downtown area. It made a stark contrast with the quiet sidewalks and empty buildings that plagued downtown Oklahoma City at the time.

“I said, ‘Shoot, I know why they got that United plan.’ It was obvious to me,” Norick remembered during a 2009 interview with Voices of Oklahoma.

“It's got to be a quality-of-life issue,” Norick continued. “If you were the CEO of United Airlines and you wanted to have your people work in Oklahoma City or Indianapolis, it was a hands-down decision.”

Back home, the mayor used Oklahoma City’s defeat to rally support for Metropolitan Area Projects, or MAPS, a $300 million plan to revitalize the state capital’s downtown. Voters approved a new sales-tax in December 1993 to fund the construction of an arena, ballpark, convention center and other improvements.

Ten years later, Oklahoma City’s reinvigorated downtown helped persuade Tulsa voters to approve their own MAPS-like sales-tax plan, Vision 2025, which generated more than $300 million for the BOK Center and other downtown developments, helping trigger a wave of revitalization that continues even today.

Tulsa’s revitalized downtown no doubt helped make the city a finalist for Tesla’s $1.1 billion vehicle assembly plant in 2020. But like Oklahoma City three decades earlier, Tulsa came in second. Tesla went to Austin instead.

In United Airlines’ case, the much-coveted maintenance facility ended up closing after just 10 years and left Indianapolis paying off debt for an empty facility.

“It would have been a real disaster” for Oklahoma City, Norick told Voices of Oklahoma.

MAPS, meanwhile, set off decades of downtown development that has done more good for Oklahoma City than a dozen airline-maintenance facilities could have ever done.

Tulsa will never know how Tesla’s factory would have worked out here. But the lesson from Oklahoma City is that you can still win even when you lose.

