Michael Overall: What happened to the cherry trees on Tulsa's beloved Cherry Street?

As citizens of the Muscogee Nation in the late 1800s, Anna Orcutt and her children received an 800-acre allotment that included a small, spring-fed lake a couple of miles southeast of the little town of Tulsa.
Cattle drives used it as a watering hole, the last stop before meeting the Frisco Railroad. But as Tulsa grew, Orcutt Lake became a popular place for swimming, fishing and boating, a tree-lined escape from the summer heat in what is now downtown Tulsa, which didn’t have much shade in those days.
In 1908, three years into the great Tulsa Oil Boom, Orcutt’s husband began developing an area near the lake as one of the city’s first “suburban” housing divisions, where he named one of the streets after himself.
For the rest of the neighborhood, Samuel Orcutt named several streets after types of trees, according to the archives of the Tulsa World. There was, for example, Pine Street, Olive Street and Maple Street. Most famously, he called the housing division’s northern boundary Cherry Street.
Did Orcutt name the streets after trees that were actually growing alongside them? Maybe.
More likely, it was a marketing gimmick, meant to emphasize the shady lots for sale.
Over time, however, the streets changed to conform to the city’s standard naming conventions, in which east-west streets were given numbers while north-south avenues were named alphabetically. Pine Street became Peoria Avenue. Olive Street became Quaker Avenue. Orcutt Street became 16th Street. And Cherry Street became 15th.
The lake changed names, too, and is known today as Swan Lake, but it remains one of Tulsa’s most picturesque landmarks.
The original names were largely forgotten until 1982, when a bakery relocated from downtown to 15th Street. The owners, Cheryl Dobbins and Caroline Brune, noticed old city plats described the address as “Cherry Street,” so they rebranded their business as The Bakery on Cherry Street.
The name caught on as the area revitalized — leaving behind a rather seedy reputation it had gained in the 1970s — and became one of Tulsa’s trendiest entertainment districts.
Today, Cherry Street remains one of the best places in the city for eating, shopping and people-watching. But don’t expect to find many cherry trees.
