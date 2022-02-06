Michael Overall: What doomed downtown Tulsa's famous ice rink and its food court?

The announcement came just after a small crew had finished setting up a 64-by-64-foot stage on the east side of the Forum’s skating rink in November 1994. It would be the final performance of Tulsa’s Concert on Ice, the end of a 16-year holiday tradition.

The annual event featured the Tulsa Philharmonic, a 100-member children’s choir and dozens of local skaters performing to yuletide music at the old Forum shopping mall inside the downtown Williams Center. And that year, more than 7,000 people crowded around the ice rink to see it one last time, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

They came to say good-bye not just to the Concert on Ice but to the ice itself and to the Forum, most of which was going to be converted into office space at the end of the Christmas season.

The Forum opened in 1978 as an experiment in urban renewal, trying to lure consumers away from suburban shopping malls by giving downtown a mall of its own. The project included a movie theater plus more than 60 retailers and restaurants spread across three levels, all overlooking the largest ice rink in the state — 185 feet long and 85 feet wide, which still wasn’t always big enough to accommodate the crowds who wanted to use it, according to the World’s archives.