Michael Overall: 'Tulsa's pastor' still getting praise a decade after his death

But he departed from the planned sermon to urge his congregation to love and empathize with people who suffer from mental health problems. His bravery that Sunday morning, and his compassion, earned even more respect from the entire city.

Before and after the incident, Hultgren served on the boards of more than a dozen organizations and took a leading role in interfaith dialogue, especially with Tulsa’s Jewish community.

“That’s why,” Rader says, “it’s appropriate for Tulsa to remember him and honor him.”

Next Sunday, during a brief curbside ceremony that will follow First Baptist’s 11 a.m. service, the city will rename the 400 block of South Cincinnati Avenue.

The new Warren C. Hultgren Avenue will pass the church’s front door. And the current pastor, the Rev. Deron Spoo, will unveil the street sign.

“Integrity,” Spoo says. “That’s the word I would use” to describe Hultgren.

The two ministers met in 2000, when a 29-year-old Spoo moved to Tulsa to take over the church. Hultgren, who hadn’t been much older himself when he came to First Baptist, had been retired for eight years by then. But the congregation still looked up to him.