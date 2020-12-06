Michael Overall: 'Tulsa's pastor' still getting praise a decade after his death

During a sermon in 1976, a rather large woman approached the pulpit and pulled a gun on Pastor Warren Hultgren.
God had told her to preach that day, she announced. But the Rev. Hultgren didn’t flinch.
He had been the pastor at downtown’s First Baptist Church since 1957, coming to Tulsa after studying under legendary evangelist Billy Graham. Known as “America’s pastor,” Graham repeatedly tried to lure Hultgren away from the city to work for him. But Hultgren couldn’t be tempted.
“I was too happy where I was,” Hultgren explained years later.
He basically became our own version of Graham, a household name who was well-respected by people of all faiths. And no faith.
“He was Tulsa’s pastor,” says state Sen. Dave Rader, a longtime member at First Baptist and the University of Tulsa’s former football coach. “Everybody knew who he was; it didn’t matter if you were Baptist or not, or even a Christian. Everybody looked up to him.”
On that potentially fateful Sunday 44 years ago, church officials tackled the woman with the gun only to realize that she was actually a man dressed like a woman and wearing lipstick. And the gun was only a starter pistol.
“Now,” Hultgren smiled from the pulpit, “where was I before I was so rudely interrupted?”
But he departed from the planned sermon to urge his congregation to love and empathize with people who suffer from mental health problems. His bravery that Sunday morning, and his compassion, earned even more respect from the entire city.
Before and after the incident, Hultgren served on the boards of more than a dozen organizations and took a leading role in interfaith dialogue, especially with Tulsa’s Jewish community.
“That’s why,” Rader says, “it’s appropriate for Tulsa to remember him and honor him.”
Next Sunday, during a brief curbside ceremony that will follow First Baptist’s 11 a.m. service, the city will rename the 400 block of South Cincinnati Avenue.
The new Warren C. Hultgren Avenue will pass the church’s front door. And the current pastor, the Rev. Deron Spoo, will unveil the street sign.
“Integrity,” Spoo says. “That’s the word I would use” to describe Hultgren.
The two ministers met in 2000, when a 29-year-old Spoo moved to Tulsa to take over the church. Hultgren, who hadn’t been much older himself when he came to First Baptist, had been retired for eight years by then. But the congregation still looked up to him.
“I won’t interfere in your ministry,” Hultgren told Spoo. “If somebody comes to me with a complaint, I’ll send them to you.”
And he kept that promise, Spoo says.
“It says a lot about him and his faith, his humility. He understood this wasn’t his church.”
Hultgren died in 2010. The street’s re-dedication will come just days before what would have been his 100th birthday.
