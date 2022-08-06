Michael Overall: Tulsa's 'forgotten' urban renewal project will become a busy part of downtown after all

On a Sunday morning in early 1959, while the state Legislature was debating urban renewal plans for Tulsa and Oklahoma City, a quarter-page newspaper ad encouraged citizens to “act now to save your homes.”

The advertisement featured a cartoonish banker wearing a long coat and top hat while driving a bulldozer through a pile of rubble, presumably the remains of a historic neighborhood. The sponsors, named only as Citizens Against Urban Renewal, hoped to rally opposition and persuade Gov. J. Howard Edmondson to veto the legislation.

Edmondson signed the bill anyway, authorizing the creation of urban renewal agencies that could use eminent domain to tear down old homes and buildings for redevelopment.

Sixteen years later, partly to honor his support for urban renewal, Tulsa named a new four-story office building after him. Along with an adjacent eight-story building named after Robert S. Kerr, former U.S. senator and governor for Oklahoma, the project brought several state agencies together at one location near Seventh Street and Houston Avenue.

The Kerr-Edmondson complex opened in 1975 as part of a wider effort to reimagine downtown Tulsa. Urban renewal projects had triggered the “wholesale demolition of almost all residential units” within the Inner Dispersal Loop, and “the face of the city began to change as buildings with large footprints replaced the density of small buildings,” according to a 2009 historical survey of downtown.

Of course, the Kerr-Edmondson complex was always overshadowed by a much larger and more controversial urban renewal project that was under construction at the same time. The Williams Center gave Tulsa its tallest building, the 52-story BOK Tower, but it also demolished nine square blocks in the most historic part of the city.

At the time, however, the Kerr-Edmondson project was celebrated as the final step in a decades-long effort to group government offices together in one convenient area, an idea that dated back at least as far as the 1920s. The complex sat just west of the Civic Center, putting state offices within easy walking distance of old City Hall, police headquarters and the Central Library along with county and federal courthouses.

The location, on the other hand, also made the Kerr-Edmondson complex easy to forget. City Hall and the Convention Center blocked almost any view of it from what used to be called the Central Business District, and most visitors had to navigate around the Civic Center to reach it.

People can work downtown for years and never realize it’s there. But that’s going to change.

After City Hall moved in 2008, state agencies had no particular reason to stay at the Kerr-Edmondson complex, and workers recently moved out to allow an extensive renovation.

Demolition crews began gutting the structure last month as part of a $140 million project to turn the office space into a 58-bed Veterans Affairs hospital, forming part of a $250 million campus that will also include a state-owned psychiatric hospital, a parking garage and connections to the nearby Oklahoma State University Medical Center.

When the VA hospital opens in 2025, it will begin drawing thousands of visitors a year to downtown Tulsa. And while it won’t have Edmondson’s name on it anymore, it will probably come a lot closer to fulfilling his vision of “urban renewal.”

