Michael Overall: Tulsa's Brookside District marks the end of yet another era

It wasn’t, however, always intended as a compliment.

By the end of the 1960s, as drugs and alcohol became a bigger part of the cruising scene, city officials were describing the Restless Ribbon as “a mess” and even the “No. 1 problem in Tulsa,” according to the World’s archives. Business owners demanded more police patrols, driving away the teenage crowds. And high oil prices tamed what was left of the “Restless Ribbon” in the 1970s.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brookside never exactly collapsed, but for much of the ’80s and ’90s it seemed past its prime, known more as a historic district than a trendy one.

When the Crow Creek Tavern opened in 1998, people used terms like “revitalization” and “resurgence” to describe what was beginning to happen in the area. Beautification projects had added bricked medians, vintage-style street lamps, park benches and wider sidewalks. And the new tavern, a hugely popular British-style pub with live music, seemed to bring a new spark, much like the old Brookside Bar and Grill had done decades earlier.

The development of Center 1, with its crisp white exterior and airy expanses of glass, gave Brookside a new image in the early 2000s. Sleek. Modern. Upscale.