Michael Overall: Tulsa's architectural heritage extends way beyond downtown, and so does the need for historic preservation

The stylishly retro office suite has several framed pictures on the wall, including a full-color architectural rendering of the air-traffic control tower at Tulsa International.
A case-study in exquisite proportions and midcentury minimalism, the drawing was a favorite of Amanda DeCort’s, who spent five years as the executive director of the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture. That’s why she hung it over the conference table instead of putting it in the basement with the rest of TFA’s extensive archives.
DeCort resigned last year to move to Chicago. And her recently hired replacement, Amber Litwack, will have her own favorites. But the airport tower will be demanding TFA’s attention one way or another.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe recently requested $20 million in federal funds to replace Tulsa International’s nearly 60-year-old masterpiece, saying it doesn’t meet current building codes or operational standards.
Robert Jones, one of the most respected architects to ever work in Tulsa, won worldwide acclaim for the airport’s modernist design in the early 1960s. What happens to the historic tower if the airport gets a new one?
That’s the kind of conversation TFA has always wanted to be a part of.
“Our mission is to champion the art of good design and celebrate Oklahoma’s architectural heritage,” Litwack says. “We want to identify valuable and significant architectural structures, sites and works of merit, and advocate to preserve them when possible.”
Before joining the Architecture Foundation, Litwack most recently served as director of education and exhibitions at ahha Tulsa, formerly known as the Arts & Humanities Council. At TFA, she wants to emphasize that historic preservation isn’t just for downtown.
“There are structures all over town that are gems and that would be worth renovating and saving,” she says. “There are a lot of opportunities out there and Tulsa has so many incredible historic neighborhoods with different styles of architecture.”
Historic preservation has never been a particularly easy cause to champion anywhere in Tulsa. Downtown has seen more than its fair share of regrettable demolitions over the years, but it becomes an even bigger challenge to advocate for historic preservation in other areas of the city, Litwack says.
Buildings aren’t as old outside of downtown. They’re not as well-known. Not as visible.
“We want to educate the public about Tulsa’s built environment,” she says, “as well as the discipline of design overall, which is kind of a new thing that I’m bringing in.”
Those education efforts will include outreach programs with local schools and making the TFA archives more widely available.
The foundation keeps thousands upon thousands of irreplaceable floor plans, cross sections and architectural renderings, some dating back more than a century. For now, however, most of the collection is housed in TFA’s windowless basement, where you need special gloves and special permission to go poking around.
“We’re definitely working on a way to make that space more accessible to both architecture firms and the general public,” Litwack says. “It’s one of our most underutilized assets, but there are some things that need to happen. My ultimate goal would be to have our archives searchable via our website.”
Video: Glenpool’s Sten Joddi talks about his ‘Reservation Dogs’ role.