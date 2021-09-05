Michael Overall: Tulsa's architectural heritage extends way beyond downtown, and so does the need for historic preservation

Before joining the Architecture Foundation, Litwack most recently served as director of education and exhibitions at ahha Tulsa, formerly known as the Arts & Humanities Council. At TFA, she wants to emphasize that historic preservation isn’t just for downtown.

“There are structures all over town that are gems and that would be worth renovating and saving,” she says. “There are a lot of opportunities out there and Tulsa has so many incredible historic neighborhoods with different styles of architecture.”

Historic preservation has never been a particularly easy cause to champion anywhere in Tulsa. Downtown has seen more than its fair share of regrettable demolitions over the years, but it becomes an even bigger challenge to advocate for historic preservation in other areas of the city, Litwack says.

Buildings aren’t as old outside of downtown. They’re not as well-known. Not as visible.

“We want to educate the public about Tulsa’s built environment,” she says, “as well as the discipline of design overall, which is kind of a new thing that I’m bringing in.”

Those education efforts will include outreach programs with local schools and making the TFA archives more widely available.