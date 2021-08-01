Michael Overall: Tulsa suburbs aren't happy with just strip malls anymore

On a scorching hot day in August 89 years ago, three well-dressed men walked into the Citizen’s Security Bank, a handsome two-story red-brick building facing the busiest intersection in downtown Bixby.
They carried submachine guns. And they left with $1,000 in cash, plus one of the bank tellers, who survived unharmed after getting dumped out of the getaway car a couple miles south of town.
Some people, to this day, blame Pretty Boy Floyd for the robbery. One of Oklahoma’s most notorious gangsters during the Great Depression, he was famously meticulous about his clothes. And he was a familiar face around Bixby, where he would come to visit his ex-wife and their little boy, who would have been about 9 years old when the bank was robbed.
Others say Floyd would never have robbed a bank in Bixby. Anywhere else, maybe. But not Bixby.
Locals still tell a story about Floyd walking into a downtown café and ordering a cup of coffee while the town marshal sat nearby eating a piece of pie. Floyd, in no rush, finished his coffee and left without the marshal budging an inch.
‘Hey, didn’t you see who that was?” the café owner asked.
“I know who it was,” the marshal said. “He hasn’t broke any laws around here.”
Floyd wanted to see his son. The marshal didn’t want any trouble. They had an understanding.
Fred Barker, the youngest son in the ruthless “Ma” Barker gang, was probably the real ring leader in the Bixby heist, according to a 2006 Tulsa World article about the town’s centennial.
Either way, it’s a colorful story — the kind of story you can’t tell about a strip mall or a fast-food chain.
The suburbs killed downtown. Not just downtown Bixby, but downtown everywhere.
“People wanted convenience,” said Krystal Crockett, president and CEO of the Bixby Metro Chamber of Commerce. “For a long time we thought it was easier if we can just, you know, park right in front of the door, walk in and walk out.”
Bixby has become one of Tulsa’s fastest growing suburbs, with a population that has nearly doubled since the beginning of the century. But you wouldn’t know it looking at downtown. When Crockett started with the chamber 12 years ago, only a handful of businesses remained downtown, including a few lunch spots and a couple of insurance agents.
A lot of people in Bixby — most people? — didn’t know where downtown was. Some didn’t even know there was a downtown. But they were starting to want one.
“You see places where you’re like, ‘I might be another city, I might be anywhere,’ because there’s nothing to really differentiate it. It’s just another place to have houses,” Crockett said.
“But now people are recognizing that, ‘Hey, this is a place we can be proud of.’ We have a story, we have all this character and all this history here. It just kind of got left behind for a while. But we’re bringing it back.”
Six years ago, Bixby voters approved re-directing millions of dollars from Vision 2025 sales taxes toward downtown improvements. Since then, sidewalks have been repaved, shade trees planted and new streetlights installed.
Brick Brothers Pizza will open this month in an old drug store across the street from what used to be the bank, now the oldest building in Bixby, at the corner of Armstrong Street and Dawes Avenue. And the restaurant will have a coffee shop next door with an ice-cream parlor around the corner and a hamburger joint down the street.
“We’re at a tipping point,” Crockett said. “This year we’re talking about three or four new businesses. Next year we’ll be talking about 12.”
It would be easier, of course, for any new business to rent space in a strip mall along South Memorial rather than renovate a downtown building that’s more than 100 years old.
“But then you would be just another place at the strip mall,” said Joshua Forrest, one of the business partners at Brick Brothers.
“Six months from now, I’m going have regulars coming in here and I’m going to know the first names of everybody in the family. And they’re going to know me. And they’re probably going to know the family at the next table. You’re never going to get that in a crowded strip mall.”
People move to a suburb like Bixby looking for a small-town atmosphere, Forrest said. Instead, they find traffic jams and parking lots.
“Downtown, you’re going to get out of your car. You’re going to walk around. You’re going to take your time, enjoy things,” he said. “People are looking for a sense of community, I think, and that takes a certain kind of place.”
A place like downtown.
