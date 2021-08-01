Michael Overall: Tulsa suburbs aren't happy with just strip malls anymore

“But now people are recognizing that, ‘Hey, this is a place we can be proud of.’ We have a story, we have all this character and all this history here. It just kind of got left behind for a while. But we’re bringing it back.”

Six years ago, Bixby voters approved re-directing millions of dollars from Vision 2025 sales taxes toward downtown improvements. Since then, sidewalks have been repaved, shade trees planted and new streetlights installed.

Brick Brothers Pizza will open this month in an old drug store across the street from what used to be the bank, now the oldest building in Bixby, at the corner of Armstrong Street and Dawes Avenue. And the restaurant will have a coffee shop next door with an ice-cream parlor around the corner and a hamburger joint down the street.

“We’re at a tipping point,” Crockett said. “This year we’re talking about three or four new businesses. Next year we’ll be talking about 12.”

It would be easier, of course, for any new business to rent space in a strip mall along South Memorial rather than renovate a downtown building that’s more than 100 years old.

“But then you would be just another place at the strip mall,” said Joshua Forrest, one of the business partners at Brick Brothers.