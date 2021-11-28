Michael Overall: Tulsa isn't going to let Bentonville have all the fun (or all the money) from the mountain bike craze

“On the way to the school, we would pass this really beautiful swath of land called Lubell Park,” says Jason Whorton, one of the founders of the Tulsa Bike Club.

The park included about 20 acres of wooded hills.

“We thought with the topography there, we had something that could really lend itself to being a mountain bike trail.”

Working with the city and school district, the Bike Club used tools to cut a 1.5-mile trail through the park in 2016, Whorton said. And it proved so popular that last year the club received an $85,000 grant from the Bernstein Foundation to have the trail professionally rebuilt and extended to 2.5 miles.

The Lubell Park trail, starting roughly at 2900 West 53rd Street, reopened last month.

“They added berms, smoothed out some areas, widened the radiuses on the turns and made it more flowing,” Whorton says. “Basically they raised it to professional standards but they kept it suitable for people at all skill levels, because Tulsa didn’t really have a mountain bike trail for beginners.”