Michael Overall: Tulsa has a surprise for golf fans

The second week of August 2007, while the rest of Tulsa was distracted by the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club, several cranes of various sizes parked on the still-unpaved floor of the downtown BOK Center.

Outside, the arena’s iconic glass wall was beginning to take shape while, inside, the cranes held several roof trusses in place while workers bolted and welded them together. The building had been under construction for two years but wouldn’t reach its full height until October 2007. And the venue’s first concert was still 13 months away.

At the country club, spectators could enjoy a splendid view of the distant skyline from the bleachers around the first tee box. But that was probably as close as most of them ever got to downtown Tulsa.

Back then, “there wasn’t a reason to go downtown,” Cary Cozby, the director of golf at Southern Hills, recently told the Senior PGA Championship website.

In a dining guide for the 2007 PGA, the Tulsa World recommended 30 “upscale restaurants,” none of which were downtown. In a separate section of the restaurant guide devoted specifically to downtown, the World stretched the boundaries and included the 18th and Boston area. But even then, the restaurant critic could think of only 11 places to mention, and that’s counting even the old Coney Island Hot Weiner Shop.

A writer from TravelGolf.com mentioned in 2007 that only the Chamber of Commerce could have nice things to say about Tulsa. And working for the chamber, he said, “has to be sort of like working as O.J. Simpson’s press agent.”

He wasn’t impressed by downtown’s vast, deserted parking lots, darkened storefronts and quiet sidewalks. But golf fans will find a very different downtown when the PGA comes back to Tulsa next month.

The BOK ranks among the top concert venues in the country, selling more tickets than some arenas in much larger markets, including Kansas City, Dallas and Houston. And the arena’s success has helped generate a massive wave of revitalization.

Downtown Tulsa has attracted more than $1 billion in private and public investments since the BOK opened in 2008. That includes $60 million for the Drillers’ ONEOK Field, which brought minor league baseball to downtown in 2010. Then the Guthrie Green opened in 2012, when an old trucking depot was turned into an $8 million urban park and helped rejuvenate the Tulsa Arts District.

Other notable projects include the $20 million Greenwood Rising museum, the $30 million Davenport Urban Lofts and the $36 million Tulsa Club Hotel.

All the projects and renovations and openings would take too long to mention. But the point is: Downtown Tulsa will surprise people who haven’t seen it in a while.

Maybe that guy from Travel Golf will write a follow-up.

