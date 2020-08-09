...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 107 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
1 of 4
The property on the southeast corner of 31st Street and Peoria Avenue could become a mixed-used development. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Mike Simons
The University of Tulsa retired the number 30 after Bob Patterson wore it.
A 6-foot-4 forward from Kansas City, he averaged an astounding 27.6 points and 13.2 rebounds per game during his senior season, when he led the Golden Hurricane to its first conference title and first appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Patterson became TU’s first All-American and first NBA draftee, going to the Boston Celtics in 1955. And along with legendary coach Clarence Iba, he established Tulsa’s reputation as a basketball school.
Off the court, Patterson married into one of Tulsa’s most prominent families, the Helmerichs, and became a successful business leader in his own right as CEO of the local Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and president of Mid-America Land, Grain and Cattle Co.
He owned a ranch in northern Oklahoma, where he established a private wildlife sanctuary, according to the Tulsa World archives. And he enjoyed spending summers at a cabin on the Lake of the Woods, which straddles the U.S.-Canadian border. But in a way, his home in Tulsa must have seemed almost as secluded as a cabin in the woods, although it stood within easy walking distance of the trendy shops and restaurants in Brookside.
The house, surrounded by a tall hedge and more than seven acres of dense trees, can be glimpsed only very briefly from the busy intersection at 31st Street and Peoria Avenue. Patterson died there in November 2018 at age 86, according to the World’s obituary.
Now the Robert E. Patterson Trust wants to build a massive mixed-used development on the property, including a plaza that would face the corner and serve as a very visible gateway to the Brookside District.
Plans for Brookside 31, as the project would be known, include shops, restaurants and office space along with apartments, townhouses and a large parking garage, located discretely at the back of the development so it won’t spoil the architecture, according to renderings presented last week to the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission. A bike lane and pedestrian trail would link the development to the Gathering Place and the new Children’s Discovery Museum roughly half a mile to the west.
The design will likely evolve. But early depictions show fairly traditional red-brick storefronts sitting in front of a taller, more modern-looking mixed-use structure, which appears to have about eight floors. The tallest part of the project will stand near the middle of the property to avoid towering over nearby homes, the developers said.
The planning commission will consider the project Sept. 2, when it will probably get some criticism from neighborhood residents who don’t like the design’s height and don’t want the additional traffic. If approved, however, it will set a precedent for a more densely populated and more urban Brookside in the decades to come.
