Michael Overall: These Tulsa landmarks look suspiciously similar to buildings in other cities

Downtown trollies used to run as far south as 15th Street, where the tracks in 1926 came to a dead end at the top of a hill in the aptly named Riverview neighborhood, one of Tulsa’s first “suburbs.”
Real estate developer Harry Sophian, based in Kansas City but doing business all across the Midwest, invested more than $1 million – an astounding sum in those days – to build a luxury apartment building with the main entrance facing the last trolley stop.
Sophian promised tenants that the amenities would rival the most prestigious addresses on New York’s Park Avenue. Doormen stood sentry day and night. Valets washed a resident's car before parking it in a private garage. Maids came and went discretely through side doors.
The Beaux Arts design closely resembled an apartment building in Kansas City, right down to the shade of red bricks. Close inspection will show that Tulsa’s version looks somewhat smaller and is missing a front colonnade, but casual observers could easily mistake one for the other. They’re both even called Sophian Plaza.
It’s not a coincidence, of course. The same developer had used the same architect to open the Kansas City building in 1923.
Architects borrow ideas all the time, especially from their own previous work. That's why several Tulsa landmarks have doppelgangers in other cities.
The best-known example has to be the BOK Tower, designed by internationally acclaimed Minoru Yamasaki in the early 1970s while the World Trade Center was under construction in New York.
An early sketch of the Tulsa skyscraper looked very different, with the exterior walls tapering out near the ground almost like bell-bottom pants. But Yamasaki’s design evolved to look nearly identical to one of his starkly simple Twin Towers, albeit scaled down from 110 floors to 52.
Tulsa’s Mayo Hotel, the tallest building in the city when it opened in 1925, took inspiration from St. Louis’ Wainwright Building, finished in 1891. While only 10 stories tall, the Wainwright was considered a feat of engineering in its day, the first successful use of steel-frame construction.
The Mayo is several stories taller but uses the same general layout and proportions. Tulsa architect George Winkler even used similar botanical-themed ornamentation for the Tulsa hotels’ terra cotta detailing.
One of the most distinctive features of the Tulsa skyline, University Club Tower’s circular shape was an obvious tribute to a pair of high-rise apartment buildings at Marina City in Chicago.
Both projects gained affectionate, if not entirely flattering, nicknames. The Chicago buildings, the tallest residential development in the world when it opened in 1962, became known as the “Corncob Towers.”
Tulsa’s version, completed in 1968 with a prominent TV antenna on the roof, is often called the “Hypodermic Needle Building.”
Tulsa’s 1967 Sooner Federal Building, recently converted into the Hyatt Place Downtown hotel at Fourth Street and Boston Avenue, borrowed it’s minimalist architecture from New York’s Seagram Building , designed by the iconic Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in 1958.
Murray and Gordon McCune, sons of Utica Square architect Malcolm McCune, embraced Mies’ use of slender, vertical bands of glass and metal. And they even incorporated Mies’ idea to use bronze aluminum on the exterior, which looked shiny at first but aged into a dark green patina.
Likewise, Tulsa’s BOK Center borrowed its sweeping wall of glass from the Resch Center in suburban Green Bay. Then-Mayor Bill LaFortune liked the way the Resch’s curvy glass wall allowed natural light to flood into the building during the day, while at night the arena seemed to glow from within.
LaFortune took the idea to the internationally acclaimed architect Cesar Pelli, who incorporated it into a final design that was unveiled in September 2004.
It may not have been an entirely original idea, but like other pieces of Tulsa architecture, it nonetheless contributes to the city’s unique character.