Michael Overall: These Tulsa landmarks look suspiciously similar to buildings in other cities

The best-known example has to be the BOK Tower, designed by internationally acclaimed Minoru Yamasaki in the early 1970s while the World Trade Center was under construction in New York.

An early sketch of the Tulsa skyscraper looked very different, with the exterior walls tapering out near the ground almost like bell-bottom pants. But Yamasaki’s design evolved to look nearly identical to one of his starkly simple Twin Towers, albeit scaled down from 110 floors to 52.

Tulsa’s Mayo Hotel, the tallest building in the city when it opened in 1925, took inspiration from St. Louis’ Wainwright Building, finished in 1891. While only 10 stories tall, the Wainwright was considered a feat of engineering in its day, the first successful use of steel-frame construction.

The Mayo is several stories taller but uses the same general layout and proportions. Tulsa architect George Winkler even used similar botanical-themed ornamentation for the Tulsa hotels’ terra cotta detailing.

One of the most distinctive features of the Tulsa skyline, University Club Tower’s circular shape was an obvious tribute to a pair of high-rise apartment buildings at Marina City in Chicago.