Michael Overall: The forgotten history of Tulsa flags

In March 1941, Navy officers aboard the U.S.S. Tulsa asked the gunboat’s namesake city for a municipal flag that could be flown on the mast beneath the stars and stripes. Other Navy ships that were named after American cities had such flags, they said, so why not the Tulsa?

Mayor C.H. Veale described it as “a swell idea.” And he quickly formed a committee of art teachers from local high schools and the University of Tulsa to solicit flag designs and pick a winner.

Meanwhile, however, some old-timers at City Hall seemed to recall that Tulsa already had a flag. Only, nobody could remember what it looked like.

“A hasty search through city records failed to uncover it,” the Tulsa World reported at the time. And the mayor pressed ahead with designing a new one.

The Tulsa World should have checked its own archives. The newspaper, along with a group of local architects, sponsored a competition to design a Tulsa flag in 1924, and the effort received extensive coverage.

The winning design, created by sign painter Alfred Perry, featured the name “Tulsa” inside a red circle between two red arrows labeled “unlimited” and “opportunity.” Eight stripes used two shades of blue and formed a sunburst around the circle against a white background, according to the World’s description.

“The simplicity of design attributed much to its selection as the winner,” the newspaper said.

In recent years, a sort of conspiracy theory emerged about what “really” happened to the original Tulsa flag.

It bears some resemblance to the Japanese “rising sun” flag. And it might have been awkward for a Navy ship to fly during a time of increasing tensions with Japan ahead of World War II.

Maybe the city “forgot” about it on purpose?

Either way, by the end of September 1941, Tulsa officials had received at least 37 proposed designs and the winner had been chosen by Mayor Veale and the City Commission. It featured a circle surrounding a star surrounding a globe and the words “Tulsa, Oklahoma” along with five stripes.

Unfortunately, the World’s archives don’t describe the colors. But the flag is depicted elsewhere as blue and white.

The second Tulsa flag, however, seems to have been quickly forgotten too. In 1967, the World published a short article about a junior high school student who had discovered, to her surprise, that Tulsa had its own city flag. And she sewed a copy of it as a class project.

But it was the 1924 flag, not the 1941 version, which the story never mentions.

Again, in 1973, the city adopted yet another Tulsa flag — this time simply featuring the gold, blue and black municipal seal against a white background. It remained in use officially until 2018 but the third iteration of the Tulsa flag was so utterly unforgettable that most people never even noticed it.

By 2016, Tulsa residents were privately funding a campaign to choose a whole new flag, eventually considering about 250 different designs.

Three finalists went up for a vote on social media in April 2017 and the winner, featuring a stylized version of the Native American shield from Oklahoma’s state flag, was announced that July.

Instantly popular, it appeared on front porches all across the city, not to mention on a wide selection of T-shirts and coffee mugs, for a year before the City Council finally made it official.

Since 2015, more than 300 U.S. cities and towns have adopted new or redesigned municipal flags, according to the North American Vexillological Association, which recently conducted a survey of flag experts to choose the best and worst of the new flags. The Tulsa flag received an A+, putting it among the Top 25 new municipal flags in the country, the Vexillological Association said.

Maybe Tulsa finally has a flag it won’t forget.

