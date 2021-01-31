Michael Overall: The design of this Tulsa office building became a 12-story science experiment

Looking for ways to use wide expanses of glass on a building’s exterior, modernist pioneer Le Corbusier developed the idea of “le mur neutralisant,” or the neutralizing wall, for a project he was designing in Paris.

The concept, put forward in the late 1920s, was to use two walls of glass with space in between for air to circulate and create a sort of thermal barrier, keeping the interior warm in the winter and cool in the summer at time when air-conditioning technology was still in its infancy.

Le Corbusier himself never fully implemented it. But Chicago architect Bruce Graham studied the concept while designing a 12-story headquarters for Tulsa’s Warren Petroleum company.

Built in 1957, the building became a masterpiece of mid-century minimalism, an aluminum and glass cube that looked light enough to be carried away by a gust of wind. At night it almost seemed not to have walls at all, with the lit interiors clearly visible from South Boulder Avenue. And Warren filled the offices with the trendiest of modern decor, including Barcelona chairs and Eames furniture.