Michael Overall: The design of this Tulsa office building became a 12-story science experiment

Looking for ways to use wide expanses of glass on a building’s exterior, modernist pioneer Le Corbusier developed the idea of “le mur neutralisant,” or the neutralizing wall, for a project he was designing in Paris.
The concept, put forward in the late 1920s, was to use two walls of glass with space in between for air to circulate and create a sort of thermal barrier, keeping the interior warm in the winter and cool in the summer at time when air-conditioning technology was still in its infancy.
Le Corbusier himself never fully implemented it. But Chicago architect Bruce Graham studied the concept while designing a 12-story headquarters for Tulsa’s Warren Petroleum company.
Built in 1957, the building became a masterpiece of mid-century minimalism, an aluminum and glass cube that looked light enough to be carried away by a gust of wind. At night it almost seemed not to have walls at all, with the lit interiors clearly visible from South Boulder Avenue. And Warren filled the offices with the trendiest of modern decor, including Barcelona chairs and Eames furniture.
In fact, however, Graham had designed the tower with two external walls, separated by balconies that wrapped all the way around the building on every floor. The balconies remained locked to keep air trapped between the two curtains of glass, with only a single pane that opened from the outside to give window-washers access to the inner surfaces.
“It’s the coolest place I ever worked,” says Eric Grimshaw, a corporate attorney who had a corner office on the top floor in the 1990s.
Maybe he felt a special connection because the building was built by the old Grimshaw Construction Company, run by Eric’s grandfather, father and uncle.
The family business started during Tulsa’s art-deco heyday, but it is best remembered for working on some of the city’s most recognizable mid-century landmarks, including Central Library and Tulsa International Airport.
The Warren building, now known as International Plaza, turned out to be a mostly successful experiment in energy efficiency, Grimshaw says. It stayed mostly cool during the summer and mostly warm during the winter.
“But it could struggle on the hottest or the coldest days,” he remembers. “We had a full-time building engineer who had to work very hard.”
The architect, part of the famous Skidmore, Owings & Merrill firm, went on to design some of the world’s most famous skyscrapers, including Chicago’s John Hancock Center and Sears Tower, which was the tallest building in the western hemisphere for 41 years.
But Graham abandoned the “neutralizing wall” concept after improved versions of insulated glass became available just a couple of years after Warren Petroleum moved into its new headquarters.
Nonetheless, the idea gave Tulsa one of the most elegant buildings of the mid-century era.
