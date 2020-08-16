An Oklahoma City newspaper sent a reporter to Tulsa in the spring of 1985 to see our “flourishing upscale shopping centers,” which were attracting big-name retailers that the state capital didn’t have yet.
“What’s responsible for this uncommon mixture of high-end retail business?” the article asked.
Tulsa, at the time, had eight major shopping centers, including the granddaddy of them all — Utica Square, with its tree-lined avenues, manicured lawns and a growing list of luxury brands, including, back then, Sakowitz, FAO Schwarz and Brooks Brothers.
The Fontana had opened at 51st Street and Memorial Drive in 1972, followed by the Farm Shopping Center at 51st and Sheridan Road in 1973. And in 1974, a developer had purchased 40 acres of land at 71st Street and Lewis Avenue for what was supposed to be Tulsa’s next retail hub.
As envisioned, the Kensington Galleria was going to combine a 120,000-square-foot indoor mall with a 383-room hotel and a 10-story office tower, all linked by convenient pedestrian walkways. But financing issues delayed the project for nearly a decade, and when the Daily Oklahoman’s reporter visited in 1985 the Galleria had barely been open a year.
Nonetheless, the upscale mall seemed very promising, with Houston-based Sakowitz agreeing to open a second Tulsa location to be the Galleria’s main anchor.
“Tulsa is a lot like Houston was 20 years ago in its vibrancy and youth,” a Sakowitz official told the Oklahoman at the time.
“There seems to be a hefty concentration of disposable income in Tulsa,” thanks largely to the oil industry, the newspaper reported. That’s how Tulsa supported a more diverse and more upscale retail market than other cities of its size. As the same newspaper article pointed out, however, the oil industry was “folding its tents” in Tulsa, significantly downsizing work forces in the mid-1980s if not completely closing their local offices.
The Galleria never attracted the well-to-do customer base it was after and Sakowitz soon abandoned its space. By the end of the decade, the mall’s occupancy had dropped to 70 and the project was $66.8 million in debt, according to the Tulsa World archives. A new owner closed the mall in the early 1990s and converted the entire retail space into a business center. And instead of 71st and Lewis, 71st and Memorial became the retail epicenter of south Tulsa, with development gravitating toward the much larger and more mid-market Woodland Hills Mall.
Properties around the old Kensington Galleria, however, might have a brighter future. The nearby River Spirit Casino and Resort has become a tourist draw. The new Bus Rapid Transit route offers a convenient link to Brookside and downtown. And the city broke ground last week on the reconstruction of Zink Dam, the first in a series of low-water dam projects that will eventually put more water in south Tulsa’s stretch of the Arkansas River. All of which should encourage investors to take a fresh look at the area.
Conventional wisdom has suggested that the Galleria mall came 10 years too late to be a success. Maybe it was actually built 35 years too soon.
