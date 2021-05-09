Michael Overall: Selling the Sinclair Building marks the end of a long, sad era for downtown Tulsa

Around the middle of May six years ago, out-of-state contractors arrived at the mostly vacant Sinclair Building to perform routine work on a cell-phone tower that had been on the roof since the late ’90s.

The property owner, who lived in the old penthouse that originally belonged to oil tycoon Harry Sinclair, turned them away. And the cell-phone company was told from then on to use the building’s fire escape instead of the elevators to get to the roof, according to court records.

The company objected, insisting it wasn’t safe to carry tools and heavy equipment up such narrow steps. And the two sides wound up suing and counter-suing each other over the terms of the lease.

Meanwhile, more than one downtown Tulsa developer was gazing longingly at the Sinclair Building’s potential. It’s not an especially striking piece of architecture, or a particularly famous landmark. But the nine-story building happens to occupy a prime spot on the southeast corner of Bartlett Square, the very heart of the central business district.

Finished in 1919 as one of Tulsa’s first high-rises, it served as the headquarters for Sinclair Oil until 1953. Then it changed hands several times over the years and last underwent an extensive renovation in the early 1980s, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.