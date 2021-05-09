Michael Overall: Selling the Sinclair Building marks the end of a long, sad era for downtown Tulsa

Around the middle of May six years ago, out-of-state contractors arrived at the mostly vacant Sinclair Building to perform routine work on a cell-phone tower that had been on the roof since the late ’90s.
The property owner, who lived in the old penthouse that originally belonged to oil tycoon Harry Sinclair, turned them away. And the cell-phone company was told from then on to use the building’s fire escape instead of the elevators to get to the roof, according to court records.
The company objected, insisting it wasn’t safe to carry tools and heavy equipment up such narrow steps. And the two sides wound up suing and counter-suing each other over the terms of the lease.
Meanwhile, more than one downtown Tulsa developer was gazing longingly at the Sinclair Building’s potential. It’s not an especially striking piece of architecture, or a particularly famous landmark. But the nine-story building happens to occupy a prime spot on the southeast corner of Bartlett Square, the very heart of the central business district.
Finished in 1919 as one of Tulsa’s first high-rises, it served as the headquarters for Sinclair Oil until 1953. Then it changed hands several times over the years and last underwent an extensive renovation in the early 1980s, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.
By 1994, the Oklahoma Historical Society was describing it as one of the “most endangered” historic sites in the state, not because it seemed to be in poor condition but because it remained mostly vacant. Low occupancy and a prominent location can be a deadly combination for an old buildings — somebody might want to knock it down and replace it.
Other neglected buildings found new life as downtown revitalized. The Philtower lofts, a block east of the Sinclair Building, opened in 2004. The Mayo Hotel, a couple of blocks west, reopened in 2009. And the Mayo office building, catty-corner from the Sinclair, became apartments in 2010, the same year the old Atlas-Life Building around the corner transformed into a hotel.
But the Sinclair Building got left behind.
The same real-estate investor, C.J. Morony, owned it and the dilapidated Tulsa Club building, an Art Deco masterpiece two blocks east of the Sinclair. Some local developers thought the Tulsa Club was too far gone to save. But it underwent a complete restoration and reopened as an upscale hotel in 2019, after the city foreclosed on the building for unpaid taxes and sold it at a sheriff’s auction.
Officials tried to take the same approach to save the Sinclair, threatening at least four times to foreclose and put it up for auction. But Morony held onto it by finally giving the city a cashier’s check for $274,561.32 in December 2015, covering unpaid taxes that went back nearly two decades, according to city officials.
The cell-tower dispute, in the meantime, dragged on and on and may ultimately have to be resolved by the new owner.
The Tulsa-based Ross Group recently bought the Sinclair Building for $4.7 million and plans to invest at least $15 million into a renovation that that will include apartments and commercial space.
It will be one of the last major historic buildings to be updated and put back to use in the Deco District, marking the end of a long, sad era of neglect for downtown Tulsa.
Video: Warren Ross talks about the planned rehab of the Sinclair Building.