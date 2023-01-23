Michael Overall: Retirement in downtown Tulsa has been pleasant surprise for East Coast doctor

Scouting places to live in Tulsa a few years ago, Dr. Sumner “Jerry” Sandler visited an old office building that was under renovation to become lofts.

“It was only a skeleton” at the time, Sandler remembers.

Exposed pipes suggested where a bathroom would be. Dangling wires marked a bedroom. His imagination had to fill in the rest.

But Sandler felt that way about the entire city of Tulsa. He didn’t know what to expect here.

After growing up in Maine, Sandler graduated from Princeton University in 1957 and continued his education at Harvard and New York University before interning at New York’s famous Bellevue Hospital. He went on to publish more than 200 scholarly articles, taught medicine at Georgetown University and served as vice president of the American Red Cross, overseeing its national blood program.

“As a physician, I traveled very extensively around the world,” he says, counting seven trips to China. “I have lectured in pretty much every European capital.”

As for Tulsa, Sandler and his wife visited a few times after their son moved here 20 years ago to work as a cardiologist at Hillcrest Medical Center’s Oklahoma Heart Institute. But the trips left them with little knowledge about local culture.

“We didn’t come to see the town,” he says. “We came to see our grandchildren.”

Retirement was going to be the same. Of all the places in the world where they could have gone, the Sandlers moved here from the East Coast three years ago for family. Not for Tulsa itself.

But Tulsa surprised them.

The Sandlers’ loft, now finished at Fifth Street and Boulder Avenue, offers a sweeping and up-close view of the downtown skyline.

He can point out the window toward several restaurants, as well as count at least 20 places to eat within easy walking distance.

It’s a five-minute stroll to the Performing Arts Center, where the Sandlers enjoy the opera, the symphony and the ballet, along with touring Broadway shows. And the sidewalks are well-lit for walking home after dark.

“We feel perfectly safe at all times,” he says.

The BOK Center is about the same distance from his building. And the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations, a private group that discusses various world issues, meets just a block away at the Summit Club.

“I did not expect the cosmopolitan community that we’ve come to know and to enjoy,” Sandler says. “We were surprised, I guess, by the cultural resources within a half-mile. The cultural and entertainment resources within walking distance greatly exceed anything I expected to have in my retirement.”

Unfortunately, he can’t find a genuine Chinese restaurant within walking distance, Sandler says.

“But I got a Vietnamese one,” he quickly adds.

“Seriously, though, what Tulsa doesn’t provide me with — what it can’t provide me with — is the circle of friends and colleagues that I built up over 30 years living in Washington. My wife and I were very fortunate to have had a circle of close friends, and we miss them.”

Their local synagogue, however, has created a whole new circle of friends for them.

“The basic attitude of people we’ve met in this town has been warmth, friendliness and, to my surprise — I must say as an East Coast person, to my great surprise — very cosmopolitan. I consider myself lucky to have found a retirement community that meets all of my requirements.”

<&rule>

Featured video: 50 things we’ve loving about Tulsa in 2022



