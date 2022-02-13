 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Overall: QuikTrip's first downtown Tulsa 'experiment' failed in the 1980s
0 Comments
top story

Michael Overall: QuikTrip's first downtown Tulsa 'experiment' failed in the 1980s

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Downtown QuikTrip 1981

QuikTrip’s second downtown location opened in the historic Pythian Building in 1981 but survived only two years.

 Tulsa World file photo

Downtown Tulsa’s second QuikTrip opened in the fall of 1981 less than two blocks from the company’s other downtown location, an experiment that introduced a new urban type of convenience store at the height of the city’s oil boom.

The second store occupied part of the historic Pythian Building at Fifth Street and Boulder Avenue, the western edge of the old pedestrian Main Mall and strategically kitty-corner to the gigantic Cities Service tower, then under construction.

Cities Service, known today as CITGO, had cleared an entire city block to erect a new corporate headquarters, which was supposed to become the state’s tallest building, with 52 stories sheathed top to bottom in dark red granite. And local officials expected other large-scale developments to spring up nearby, bringing thousands of new jobs to the area.

QuikTrip, wanting to cater to office workers as they came and went from the new skyscraper, designed a smaller, “experimental” store that focused even more on food and snacks than the other downtown location, near Fourth and Main streets, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

Downtown QuikTrip 1976

The first downtown QuikTrip opened at 410 S. Main Street in April 1976, during construction of the pedestrian Main Mall. The QuikTrip closed in September 1990, but the space became an independent store called Treat's.

That first store had opened in 1976 and was more or less a regular-size QT for the time. Neither downtown location sold gas, but that didn’t seem unusual back then. No QuikTrip had gas pumps until 1971.

The company expected Tulsa’s thriving downtown to provide more than enough customers to support both QuikTrips. But nobody was counting on the oil bust.

As crude prices dropped, the Cities Service project stopped at just 17 floors and eventually changed owners to become ONEOK Plaza. Other construction projects never got started. And instead of adding thousands of new jobs, downtown lost roughly 15% of its workforce, according to the World’s archives.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

QuikTrip’s second downtown store closed after only two years. And even the first location began to lose business steadily.

“If everybody goes down there about an extra eight times a day, then maybe we can get sales up enough to keep it open,” a QuikTrip official joked during a World interview in early 1990. The store closed that September.

The old QuikTrip has since been reborn as an independent store called Treat’s and remains a downtown favorite. But now QT itself is coming back downtown.

Downtown QuikTrip 2022

QuikTrip plans to open "a new, unique store design" in the BOK Tower this year.

The Tulsa-based chain will be part of a new food court on the plaza level of the BOK Tower, and company officials describe it as “a unique, new store design.”

It’s likely to be smaller and more focused on food than the typical QuikTrip, which sounds a lot like the experimental QT that opened 41 years ago in a different part of downtown.

Will this one be more successful?

Featured video: Majestic’ augmented reality mural unveiled in downtown Tulsa

The $230,000 project, which adorns two sides of the Main Park Plaza parking garage at 410 S. Main St.

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot
Education

TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot

  • Updated

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night by the Tulsa County Election Board, no candidates received a majority of the votes cast in the primary elections for Tulsa Public Schools' District 7 or Union Public Schools' Zone 2. Meanwhile, two new school board members were elected outright in Broken Arrow and Catoosa. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert