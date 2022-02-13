Michael Overall: QuikTrip's first downtown Tulsa 'experiment' failed in the 1980s

Downtown Tulsa’s second QuikTrip opened in the fall of 1981 less than two blocks from the company’s other downtown location, an experiment that introduced a new urban type of convenience store at the height of the city’s oil boom.

The second store occupied part of the historic Pythian Building at Fifth Street and Boulder Avenue, the western edge of the old pedestrian Main Mall and strategically kitty-corner to the gigantic Cities Service tower, then under construction.

Cities Service, known today as CITGO, had cleared an entire city block to erect a new corporate headquarters, which was supposed to become the state’s tallest building, with 52 stories sheathed top to bottom in dark red granite. And local officials expected other large-scale developments to spring up nearby, bringing thousands of new jobs to the area.

QuikTrip, wanting to cater to office workers as they came and went from the new skyscraper, designed a smaller, “experimental” store that focused even more on food and snacks than the other downtown location, near Fourth and Main streets, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.