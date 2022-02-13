Michael Overall: QuikTrip's first downtown Tulsa 'experiment' failed in the 1980s

Downtown Tulsa’s second QuikTrip opened in the fall of 1981 less than two blocks from the company’s other downtown location, an experiment that introduced a new urban type of convenience store at the height of the city’s oil boom.
The second store occupied part of the historic Pythian Building at Fifth Street and Boulder Avenue, the western edge of the old pedestrian Main Mall and strategically kitty-corner to the gigantic Cities Service tower, then under construction.
Cities Service, known today as CITGO, had cleared an entire city block to erect a new corporate headquarters, which was supposed to become the state’s tallest building, with 52 stories sheathed top to bottom in dark red granite. And local officials expected other large-scale developments to spring up nearby, bringing thousands of new jobs to the area.
QuikTrip, wanting to cater to office workers as they came and went from the new skyscraper, designed a smaller, “experimental” store that focused even more on food and snacks than the other downtown location, near Fourth and Main streets, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.
That first store had opened in 1976 and was more or less a regular-size QT for the time. Neither downtown location sold gas, but that didn’t seem unusual back then. No QuikTrip had gas pumps until 1971.
The company expected Tulsa’s thriving downtown to provide more than enough customers to support both QuikTrips. But nobody was counting on the oil bust.
As crude prices dropped, the Cities Service project stopped at just 17 floors and eventually changed owners to become ONEOK Plaza. Other construction projects never got started. And instead of adding thousands of new jobs, downtown lost roughly 15% of its workforce, according to the World’s archives.
QuikTrip’s second downtown store closed after only two years. And even the first location began to lose business steadily.
“If everybody goes down there about an extra eight times a day, then maybe we can get sales up enough to keep it open,” a QuikTrip official joked during a World interview in early 1990. The store closed that September.
The old QuikTrip has since been reborn as an independent store called Treat’s and remains a downtown favorite. But now QT itself is coming back downtown.
The Tulsa-based chain will be part of a new food court on the plaza level of the BOK Tower, and company officials describe it as “a unique, new store design.”
It’s likely to be smaller and more focused on food than the typical QuikTrip, which sounds a lot like the experimental QT that opened 41 years ago in a different part of downtown.
Will this one be more successful?
