Michael Overall: People might laugh, but other cities are starting to copy Tulsa's $10,000 offer to live here

A few nights before Christmas 2019, comedian Stephen Colbert mentioned Topeka, Kansas, during his Late Show monologue, explaining how the city was paying people $15,000 “just to move there.”
A business official had described it as an effort to build “an intentional community,” Colbert told his TV audience.
“That’s important — an ‘intentional community,’” he continued. “Because right now, Topeka’s current residents are all drivers who ran out of gas on their way to anywhere else.”
Topeka got the idea from Tulsa, of course. The local George Kaiser Family Foundation announced in November 2018 that it would give people $10,000 just to live here for one year. And nobody, including Kaiser himself, really knew what to expect.
Would people laugh?
The program, known as Tulsa Remote, got nearly 1,000 applications on the first day, with inquiries coming from more than 200 countries and all 50 states until officials decided to cap the number of applicants at 10,000.
The project has since brought at least 490 people to the city, with 90% of the first cohort staying past the first year, many relocating for good.
But the clearest sign of Tulsa Remote’s success is how other cities are copying it.
“Choose Topeka” offers as much as $15,000 to cover moving expenses for anyone who can find a job there and relocate for at least a year. Unlike Tulsa’s program, however, the money comes initially from the new employer, who will get reimbursed later. And it’s funded by taxpayers, not by a generous billionaire.
Meanwhile, Savannah, Georgia, recently launched its own version of the idea. The Technology Workforce Incentive offered to pay $2,000 toward moving expenses last year for applicants who signed a minimum one-year lease and lived in the county for at least 30 days before applying.
Like Tulsa Remote, Savannah’s program includes various social activities to introduce the newcomers to each other and to locals, helping them put down roots in the community and making it more likely for people to stay. But they didn’t want to match Tulsa’s $10,000 offer, Savannah officials said, because they didn’t want people moving there “just for the money.”
Of course, if Kaiser offered to pony up the difference, they’d probably take it. Whatever else he hoped to accomplish with the idea, he has already made Tulsa a trendsetter.
