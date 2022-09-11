Michael Overall: OTASCO went big in Tulsa, but not big enough

Growing rapidly in the late 1960s, OTASCO considered building several new warehouses across a 12-state area. But the company changed course after executives decided that one massive, centrally located facility would operate more efficiently.

In May 1969, the retail chain unveiled plans from one of Tulsa’s most prestigious architectural firms, Murray-Jones-Murray, the creative geniuses behind some of the city’s most recognizable mid-century landmarks. Their work included the Cox Business Center, Bishop Kelley High School and the 1962 terminal at Tulsa International Airport, a masterpiece of sleek minimalism.

Their OTASCO design, with corporate offices attached to the warehouse, resembled two interconnected rectangles, one appearing to overlap the other, with a long, flat roofline that emphasized the building’s size.

And it was massive.

Newspaper coverage at the time emphasized that the new warehouse would exceed even the size of the Tulsa State Fairgrounds’ Expo Square building, which had opened only three years earlier. OTASCO would have enough floor space for eight football fields.

Construction took a year to finish near the northeast corner of Pine Street and Garnett Road, replacing a warehouse near Pine Street and Sheridan Road that OTASCO had been using since 1952. Before that, the company’s main warehouse stood just north of the railroads tracks on Cheyenne Avenue in downtown Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Tire & Supply Co. opened its first store in 1918 in Okmulgee, followed by a second location in Henryetta. A third store opened in Tulsa in 1924 and proved so successful that the company moved its headquarters to the city a year later.

Stating out with just used tires and auto accessories, OTASCO’s inventory expanded into a hodgepodge of tools, appliances, lawn mowers, toys, bicycles and, basically, a lot of “other stuff.” By the end of the ’60s, OTASCO had more than 470 locations across Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana and half a dozen other states, according to the archives of the Tulsa World and Tulsa Tribune.

The new warehouse was going to be a “bold, giant step that will continue the company’s phenomenal growth,” OTASCO’s president, Abe Brand, told the Tribune in 1969.

Less than a year earlier, however, a relatively small retail chain called Walmart had opened its first Oklahoma location in Claremore.

Maybe it didn’t seem like much of a threat at the time, because OTASCO was a much bigger company. But the number of Walmart stores nationwide would double roughly every three years for the next decade and a half.

Sales dropped steadily as competitors offered bigger stores, wider selections and lower prices. And by the late 1980s, OTASCO had shrunk to just 62 locations in only seven states while accumulating more than $80 million in debt.

The company went out of business in June 1989. And the big Tulsa warehouse was remodeled beyond recognition to become a manufacturing plant for McDonnell Douglas.

The older OTASCO warehouse in the Tulsa Arts District, however, is about to undergo a more sensitive renovation.

36 Degrees North, the city’s entrepreneurship “incubator,” has promised to work closely with historic preservation officials while converting the 112,000-square-foot warehouse into office space. The makeover will also give the building an event space, a restaurant, a coffee shop and rooftop bar.

If that sounds like an eclectic mix, it’s perfect for an old OTASCO site.

