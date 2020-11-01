Michael Overall: One of Tulsa's most intriguing 'what ifs' would have reshaped the skyline forever

Oil tycoon Waite Phillips announced plans in February 1927 to build a new corporate headquarters that would become Tulsa’s tallest building, taking the title away from the old Exchange National Bank. The bank, however, didn’t want to lose the bragging rights.

Just one week after Phillips released his plans, Exchange National President J.J. McGraw told the Tulsa World that he would build a new addition and nearly double the bank’s height to 400 feet, 77 feet taller than the Philtower.

The enlarged Exchange National Bank, a forerunner of today’s Bank of Oklahoma, would stretch the entire length of the 300 block of South Boston Avenue. But it might have looked very different from what we see there today.

One of the early plans for the taller bank was going to face south with the new main entrance on Fourth Street, not on Boston, according to the World’s archives.

Not long after the bank’s announcement, however, McGraw got an angry visit from Dr. Sam Kennedy, who had been one of Tulsa’s earliest settlers, coming here straight out of medical school in 1891. The Kennedy Building, constructed during the late 1910s, stood on the site of Kennedy’s original homestead on the opposite side of Boston Avenue from the bank.