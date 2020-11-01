Michael Overall: One of Tulsa's most intriguing 'what ifs' would have reshaped the skyline forever

Oil tycoon Waite Phillips announced plans in February 1927 to build a new corporate headquarters that would become Tulsa’s tallest building, taking the title away from the old Exchange National Bank. The bank, however, didn’t want to lose the bragging rights.
Just one week after Phillips released his plans, Exchange National President J.J. McGraw told the Tulsa World that he would build a new addition and nearly double the bank’s height to 400 feet, 77 feet taller than the Philtower.
The enlarged Exchange National Bank, a forerunner of today’s Bank of Oklahoma, would stretch the entire length of the 300 block of South Boston Avenue. But it might have looked very different from what we see there today.
One of the early plans for the taller bank was going to face south with the new main entrance on Fourth Street, not on Boston, according to the World’s archives.
Not long after the bank’s announcement, however, McGraw got an angry visit from Dr. Sam Kennedy, who had been one of Tulsa’s earliest settlers, coming here straight out of medical school in 1891. The Kennedy Building, constructed during the late 1910s, stood on the site of Kennedy’s original homestead on the opposite side of Boston Avenue from the bank.
Boston was then, as it is now, one of downtown’s premier addresses. And Kennedy wanted to keep it that way.
If the bank was going to build a new tower, “you know it ought to be on Boston,” Kennedy told McGraw, according to the World’s archives.
In fact, if the bank wasn’t going to put its new tower on Boston, Kennedy decided to build an office tower of his own. He had Tulsa architect Ralph Black Sr. draw up plans for a 24-story annex that would have been built directly north of the existing Kennedy Building. Facing Boston, of course.
The lower floors would have reflected the relatively subdued red-brick styling of the existing Kennedy Building. But Black’s drawing shows a monumental design for the annex’s upper floors, with a gigantic flag pole standing at the very peak of the roof.
It would have forever reshaped the Tulsa skyline. But it never happened. The stock market crash of 1929 plunged Tulsa into the Great Depression and left Kennedy’s tower forever on the drawing board.
Nonetheless, Kennedy got his way with Exchange National Bank. After several design changes, the final version of the taller building did indeed face Boston Avenue, and today, it is called the 320 South Boston Building.
