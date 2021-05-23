Michael Overall: One of Tulsa's finest hotels is empty and the other a homeless shelter

From a top-floor window at the Directory Hotel in 1984, the general manager could see the latest competition standing in the distance, a newly opened 11-story Marriott 5 miles to the northeast.
He wasn’t worried, the manager told a reporter at the time.
“If they’re saying we’re on our last legs,” a newspaper quoted him, “then that last leg is pretty strong.”
The Directory had just changed ownership, only a couple of years after it opened, which was a sure sign that it was already struggling. The 300-bed hotel had been built catty-corner from the enormous City of Faith at 81st Street and Lewis Avenue, but the hospital never got as many patients as it expected and the Directory never got as many guests as it needed.
Meanwhile, the Tulsa Marriott opened in November 1983 at 41st Street and Garnett Road, strategically located near the interchange of U.S. 169 and the Broken Arrow Expressway, where it was supposed to attract business travelers and capitalize on the expected growth of east Tulsa.
But business travel evaporated as Tulsa plunged into the Oil Bust of the mid-’80s. The city’s growth came to a standstill. And when development eventually resumed, it went mostly to South Tulsa.
Like the Directory Hotel, the Marriott turned out to be built at the wrong time and in the wrong place. Both hotels changed hands and rebranded themselves multiple times over the years.
By 2006, the old Marriott had evolved into a Radisson and underwent a $2 million facelift that included a “Leapin’ Louie’s Lagoon” indoor water park that was supposed to lure tourist families to stay there. Five years later it became a Wyndham Hotel.
The old Directory Hotel went through several name changes of its own, eventually operating as a Crowne Plaza and undergoing a $5 million renovation as recently as 2015.
Both hotels are now closed. And both have sparked controversy this year with plans to be redeveloped as senior housing.
Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, despite objections from nearby residents, recently approved plans to turn the old Directory Hotel/Crowne Plaza into long-term housing for veterans and senior citizens.
Last week, however, the owners of the old Marriott/Wyndham backed away from plans to turn that hotel into affordable housing for seniors. Perhaps they have other plans for the site.
In the meantime, it’s being used as a temporary homeless shelter, where people can stay until Tulsa officials place them in permanent housing. The program’s lease expires at the end of July, when the building will be empty once again.
It’s not exactly the future the hotel manager envisioned as he gazed upon the horizon all those decades ago.
