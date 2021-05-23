Michael Overall: One of Tulsa's finest hotels is empty and the other a homeless shelter

From a top-floor window at the Directory Hotel in 1984, the general manager could see the latest competition standing in the distance, a newly opened 11-story Marriott 5 miles to the northeast.

He wasn’t worried, the manager told a reporter at the time.

“If they’re saying we’re on our last legs,” a newspaper quoted him, “then that last leg is pretty strong.”

The Directory had just changed ownership, only a couple of years after it opened, which was a sure sign that it was already struggling. The 300-bed hotel had been built catty-corner from the enormous City of Faith at 81st Street and Lewis Avenue, but the hospital never got as many patients as it expected and the Directory never got as many guests as it needed.

Meanwhile, the Tulsa Marriott opened in November 1983 at 41st Street and Garnett Road, strategically located near the interchange of U.S. 169 and the Broken Arrow Expressway, where it was supposed to attract business travelers and capitalize on the expected growth of east Tulsa.

But business travel evaporated as Tulsa plunged into the Oil Bust of the mid-’80s. The city’s growth came to a standstill. And when development eventually resumed, it went mostly to South Tulsa.