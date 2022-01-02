Michael Overall: One disaster after another, downtown Tulsa can still prosper

A leaky shipment of kerosene got too close to a wood-burning stove and burst into flames in the back of Gillette’s General Store on Dec. 5, 1897, creating one of the biggest disasters in Tulsa history.
The fire quickly spread to nearby buildings along the east side of Main Street, where volunteers had nothing but wet blankets and buckets of water to fight the flames. In desperation, they even tore down two wooden buildings that hadn’t been damaged yet, hoping to create a fire break. But the flames jumped across the gap and eventually consumed roughly half the business district.
J.M. Gillette had given up farming to open the store a couple of years earlier with business partner P.L. Price, who sold saddles in the same building, which had been one of the first stone structures in Tulsa.
The fire inspired him to change professions again, and Gillette became a real estate developer, with Whittier Square east of downtown being one of his earliest projects.
His biggest mark on Tulsa, however, was going to be a 13-story Art Deco hotel with an extravagant “golden” ballroom on the top floor. Along with financier H.C. Tyrrell, Gillette hired architect Edward W. Saunders to design an overtly flashy landmark with cream-colored terracotta and narrow vertical piers running up the side of the building to emphasize its height.
Construction started in 1929 on the northeast corner of Fifth Street and Boulder Avenue. Then disaster struck again.
Gillette lost most of his fortune in the Black Tuesday stock market crash, and the project stopped with only three stories finished.
Called the Pythian Building, it has been known best in recent years for Lasalle’s New Orleans Deli, one of the most popular lunch spots in downtown Tulsa. Until recently.
Like Gillette himself, owners Chris and Amanda West were looking for new opportunities after a terrible disaster. The couple fled New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and originally opened their Cajun restaurant in 2014 on South Boston Avenue, where the line often stretched out the door at lunchtime.
The Pythian Building offered a larger space in 2016, but the lines only got longer as downtown workers seemed to have insatiable appetites for muffalettas, po’ boys and gumbo.
Then disaster struck yet again.
COVID-19 left a lot of commuters working from home. And since the virus hit Oklahoma nearly two years ago, downtown lunches simply haven’t been as crowded.
LaSalle’s closed two days before Christmas.
“We tried everything we could to keep our doors open,” the Wests said, “but in the end, the pandemic has just outlasted our financial resources.”
Gillette stayed in Tulsa and found a way to prosper again after losing his first business. Let’s hope the Wests do, too.
