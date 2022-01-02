Michael Overall: One disaster after another, downtown Tulsa can still prosper

A leaky shipment of kerosene got too close to a wood-burning stove and burst into flames in the back of Gillette’s General Store on Dec. 5, 1897, creating one of the biggest disasters in Tulsa history.

The fire quickly spread to nearby buildings along the east side of Main Street, where volunteers had nothing but wet blankets and buckets of water to fight the flames. In desperation, they even tore down two wooden buildings that hadn’t been damaged yet, hoping to create a fire break. But the flames jumped across the gap and eventually consumed roughly half the business district.

J.M. Gillette had given up farming to open the store a couple of years earlier with business partner P.L. Price, who sold saddles in the same building, which had been one of the first stone structures in Tulsa.

The fire inspired him to change professions again, and Gillette became a real estate developer, with Whittier Square east of downtown being one of his earliest projects.