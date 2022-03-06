Michael Overall: Never mind the fire, how has Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-in survived the passing of time?

The Modernaire Drive-in opened on Memorial Day weekend 1951 with a single screen and 700 parking spots on prime real estate along the busiest commercial corridor in Tulsa, Admiral Boulevard.

The city was growing to the east with a host of new restaurants, shopping centers and housing developments cropping up along Admiral and, later, the Crosstown Expressway.

The Modernaire stood at what seemed like an ideal location for the new drive-in, built by L.E. Snyder, who already owned several local theaters, including downtown’s famous Orpheum and Rialto. Snyder, however, sold the drive-in barely more than a year later, with the Tulsa World archives offering no explanation for the sudden change in ownership.

Perhaps Snyder had always intended to sell it. Or maybe he realized the local drive-in market was getting crowded while the new-fangled TV industry was beginning to eat into ticket sales.

Either way, one of the new co-owners was Alex Blue, then a 42-year-old theater manager in McAlester who had seen action in World War II as a Marine sergeant on Okinawa. Blue moved to Tulsa to become the managing partner for the business and changed the name to the Admiral Drive-in.

The name changed again after Blue added a second screen in 1955, when the Admiral Twin became Oklahoma’s first “double-screen drive-in,” according to the archives of the Motion Picture Herald, a trade publication.

“Capacity of the theater will be 1,350 automobiles,” the Herald reported, “making it one of the largest (drive-ins) in the southwest.”

Tulsa had several other drive-in theaters, including The Apache, which stood roughly where the Tulsa Community College Northeast campus sits today. The Bellaire had room for 600 cars, where now you will find the Riverside Ford dealership. And the old Riverside Drive-in sat near what is now Riverside Drive and 71st Street.

They disappeared one after the other in the 1970s and early ’80s, until only one remained. The Admiral Twin’s 2022 season opened this weekend with “The Batman” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” on the east screen, plus “Encanto” and “Sing 2” on the west.

How has the Admiral Twin survived for 71 years?

Sheer size gave it a competitive advantage over other drive-ins, for one thing. And it got tremendous publicity after Francis Ford Coppola filmed part of “The Outsiders” there in 1982. But what really saved the Admiral Twin was probably the development of south Tulsa.

Drive-ins consume a lot of space for just one or two screens. And they usually close as soon as the real estate itself becomes more valuable than the ticket sales.

Property values along Admiral Boulevard, however, fell as Tulsa’s suburban growth moved south. Once-thriving shopping centers became flea markets and middle-class neighborhoods fell into poverty, leaving the Admiral Twin sitting on land that nobody else particularly wanted. Luckily.

A fire destroyed both of the nine-story wooden screens on the Friday of Labor Day weekend 2010, when many Tulsans naturally assumed the drive-in was gone forever. But the community rallied to support the iconic landmark and raised more than $30,000 in donations.

The Admiral Twin reopened in June 2012 with a pair of new, steel-framed screens. And the resurrection has often been described as a Tulsa miracle.

But the real miracle might be that is has survived the passing of time.

Video: Tulsa World Scene: Batman opening coincides with Admiral Twin reopening.

