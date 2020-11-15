Michael Overall: Nearly 30 years ago, Tulsa planted a small seed called a 'TIF.' See how it has grown

Tulsa wanted an emergency clause that would have let the bill take effect immediately, but state lawmakers didn’t see any need to rush. It had taken several years already to convince the Legislature to allow “tax increment financing,” so what difference would a few more months make?
The law passed in 1992, the same year Spaghetti Warehouse opened in what was then known as the Brady Village. But it was 1993 before Tulsa was finally able to create Oklahoma’s first TIF district.
The north side of downtown was a mostly deserted backwater of abandoned buildings and vacant lots. But Spaghetti Warehouse, which had helped spark revitalization in downtown Dallas and Oklahoma City, was supposed to begin attracting new investment, which in turn would slowly raise property values.
As tax receipts increased, some of the new money would be set aside for infrastructure improvements in the TIF district itself, which would raise property values even more, generating more taxes to make more improvements and attracting more investments. The snowball would grow bigger and bigger.
That was the idea, anyway.
Five years later, the TIF had generated a mere $21,000, according to the archives of the Tulsa World. “Significant returns” didn’t start until the year 2000, when the TIF generated $130,000. And it took another decade before it was averaging just over $140,500 a year in revenue.
A TIF’s success, however, cannot be measured in dollars alone. It’s seed money, and seeds are small. What matters is what grows out of it.
Since Tulsa created the first TIF district 27 years ago, the dingy old Brady Village has transformed in the vibrant Tulsa Arts District, bustling with restaurants, hotels, galleries and trendy lofts, not mention hundreds of millions of dollars in new construction.
The TIF obviously doesn’t deserve all the credit. But it deserves some.
Tulsa has since created more than a dozen other TIF districts, including Tulsa Hills, Central Park and the Blue Dome District. And now officials are working to set up a new TIF for the neighborhoods around north Tulsa’s Peoria-Mohawk Business Park, where Muncie Power Products broke ground this year on a 250,000-square-foot manufacturing site.
This time, the TIF money would be used for loans and grants to help residents make repairs and improvement to their homes.
Don’t expect any overnight miracles. But the area might be unrecognizable in 30 years.
