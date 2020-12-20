Michael Overall: Long before Tesla, Tulsa tried to lure a major corporation that would have changed the city’s history

Like Tesla and Elon Musk nine decades later, the airline could have changed the course of Tulsa history. Over the next 15 years, through the Great Depression and the Second World War, T&WA pumped more than $40 million into the KC economy and brought a lot of prestige to the city, according to the Missouri Historical Review. It could have all come to Tulsa instead.

Likewise, Tesla would have brought 10,000 jobs here with an annual economic impact of nearly $500 million in salaries alone. But the electric car company chose Austin, Texas, where construction has already started on a $1 billion “Gigafactory.”

This month, the company’s eccentric CEO announced that he will soon move to Texas himself. He could have been shopping for a house in Tulsa right now, if only …

Then again, maybe it will somehow work out for Tulsa in the long run.

TWA wound up moving its corporate headquarters back to New York in 1964, leading to several years of layoffs in Kansas City. And by the turn of the century, the company had filed for three bankruptcies and was acquired by American Airlines, one of Tulsa’s largest employees. Only last month, American reaffirmed plans to invest at least $250 million to update maintenance facilities at Tulsa International Airport.