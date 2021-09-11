Michael Overall: It's an eyesore today, but the Evans-Fintube site used to be a symbol of Tulsa's progress

James Sloan, at the age of 27, sold his family farm in Pennsylvania and moved west in 1898 to seek adventure and fortune in the oil fields of Texas and Indian Territory.
He moved several times and invested in several companies, sometimes making money and sometimes losing it, until he settled in Tulsa around the time that oil was discovered in the famous Glenn Pool, sparking the city’s first Oil Boom.
But it wasn’t the oil itself that eventually made Sloan one of Tulsa’s most successful businessmen. It was the equipment needed to get the oil.
With a handful of other investors, he started Oklahoma Iron Works in April 1907 to build “machinery of all kinds” and “everything used in the oil field,” according to the archives of the Tulsa World.
Sloan started with half a dozen employees but doubled the workforce in just six months. Within a year, the company had doubled in size again. And by the end of the decade, about 200 people were working for Sloan in several different buildings — including a machine shop, a warehouse, showrooms and business offices — all grouped around First Street and Detroit Avenue.
Unable to expand any farther at that location, Sloan bought 30 acres of undeveloped land on the northeastern outskirts of town. And in 1911, just 13 years after leaving the farm, he built what the Tulsa World described at the time as one of the largest industrial plants anywhere west of the Mississippi.
The machine shop measured 300 feet long and 118 feet wide, almost completely filled with spectacularly noisy machinery, including some of the largest steam-driven hammers in the world. And the foundry’s gable roof stood 45 feet above the earthen floor while the walls were covered with huge expanses of steel-framed windows, flooding the workspace with natural light.
Most importantly, the windows could open for ventilation. But the furnaces burned so hot that the company’s productivity dropped 35% during the summer, when “both machines and humans suffered under the heat,” according to newspaper archives.
In 1917, with perhaps just a little exaggeration, the Tulsa World described the Iron Works plant as “the Pittsburgh of the West" and a monument to the city’s progress.
Today, it’s an eyesore.
Sold to Bethlehem Steel after Sloan died in 1938, the business continued to grow for a while. But the corporation began shifting production to other sites in the mid-1950s, when some Tulsa officials accused management of wanting to break the local labor union. The plant closed on Dec. 31, 1961.
Since then, the property has been put to various uses, including many years as a scrap metal recycling center. But the historic Iron Works building has suffered a lot of neglect.
The site was divided into two parts in the 1980s, with Fintube Technologies acquiring the northern portion and Evans Electric moving into the southern half, which is how the location became known as the Evans-Fintube site.
The Tulsa Development Authority bought the Evans parcel in 2003 and the Fintube land in 2005 with the goal of redeveloping what’s left of the old Oklahoma Iron Works site, 11 acres at the eastern edge of the Historic Greenwood District.
Sixteen years later, the city has identified a shortlist of four development teams, which are about to embark on several weeks of “community engagement” before submitting their final proposals for the site by Nov. 15.
Officials are hoping to get a mixed-use “destination” that will combine housing with commercial and retail space while honoring the history of Greenword and the old Oklahoma Iron Works site itself.
If done right, the area could once again become a symbol of Tulsa’s progress.
Video: Finalists chosen for Evans-Fintube redevelopment project.