Michael Overall: It's an eyesore today, but the Evans-Fintube site used to be a symbol of Tulsa's progress

James Sloan, at the age of 27, sold his family farm in Pennsylvania and moved west in 1898 to seek adventure and fortune in the oil fields of Texas and Indian Territory.

He moved several times and invested in several companies, sometimes making money and sometimes losing it, until he settled in Tulsa around the time that oil was discovered in the famous Glenn Pool, sparking the city’s first Oil Boom.

But it wasn’t the oil itself that eventually made Sloan one of Tulsa’s most successful businessmen. It was the equipment needed to get the oil.

With a handful of other investors, he started Oklahoma Iron Works in April 1907 to build “machinery of all kinds” and “everything used in the oil field,” according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

Sloan started with half a dozen employees but doubled the workforce in just six months. Within a year, the company had doubled in size again. And by the end of the decade, about 200 people were working for Sloan in several different buildings — including a machine shop, a warehouse, showrooms and business offices — all grouped around First Street and Detroit Avenue.