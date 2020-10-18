Michael Overall: It takes 'extreme attention to detail' to restore one of Oklahoma's oldest buildings

During a previous restoration of one of the oldest buildings on any college campus in Oklahoma, plans included busting out an internal wall to enlarge the front lobby. But the idea sparked outrage among students and alumni. Some were even talking about a sit-in, if necessary, to keep demolition crews away.
The wall happened to include a 12-by-6-foot mural of a bison hunt painted during the Great Depression by the famous Stephen Mopope, one of the iconic “Kiowa Five” artists who had risen to international acclaim.
Northeastern State University’s president, at the time, described the mural as “a nice painting.” But others regarded it as a national treasure. And campus relented, not only keeping the mural but also making its restoration part of the larger project to renovate Seminary Hall.
The fact that officials even thought about destroying the mural, however, seems to suggest that historic preservation was not exactly a top priority back in the mid-1990s.
Like any old building, Seminary Hall has evolved a lot since it opened in 1889. But now, it’s undergoing NSU’s biggest restoration project in 25 years, using a $4 million grant from the Cherokee Nation to undo or correct some of the more unfortunate changes that have been made over the decades.
Modern aluminum windows, for example, will be replaced with custom-made wooden ones, carefully crafted to match the originals.
“Each window is itself a work of art,” says Jon Asbill, the assistant vice president who’s in charge of the project.
“Restoring a 130-year-old historic heritage building,” Asbill says, “takes research and extreme attention to detail.”
The project is using salvaged wood and brick from the 1800s to match the original building materials, which actually came from the building site on what would have been the outskirts of Tahlequah at the time. Workers are even putting the bricks together with old-fashioned lime render instead of modern concrete.
“Concrete is rigid and makes a building stiff, but lime render works more like a shock absorber,” Asbill says. “It moves with the building.”
The Cherokee Nation built Seminary Hall as a school for girls, replacing a building that had burned down in 1887. St. Louis architect C.E. Illsley designed it in the Romanesque Revival style with fortress-like turrets flanking the main entrance and a clock tower that resembles a church steeple rising two stories above the rest of the building.
The architect’s original drawings show the roof dormers having a distinctive half-octagon shape, but historic photos don’t clearly show whether they were ever really built that way. Regardless, the new renovation will reconstruct the dormers the way the architect envisioned.
“It’s going to be beautiful,” Asbill says. “This is one of the most historically significant buildings in Oklahoma, and we’re making sure that it’s going to be around for at least another 130 years.”
Featured video
Tulsa-area sites on National Register of Historic Places
Ponca City's historic Power Plant
Ponca City's historic Charlotte Marland House
Ponca City's landmark First Presbyterian Church
Hotel Muskogee
66 Motel
Ambassador Hotel
Atlas Life Building
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma Building
Blue Dome Historic District
Boston Avenue Methodist Episcopal Church
Boulder-on-the-Park
Brady Heights Historic District
Brady Historic District
Tulsa (Brady) Theater
Broken Arrow Elementary–Junior High School
Cain's Ballroom
Casa Loma Hotel
Cheairs Furniture Company
Church Building
Circle Cinema
Cities Service Station 8
City Veterinary Hospital
Clinton-Hardy House
Cosden Building
Creek Council Tree
Dawson School
Dresser House
Eleventh Street Arkansas River Bridge
Elizabeth Manor
First National Bank
Fox Hotel
Gillette Historic District
Gillette-Tyrell Building
Harwelden
Haskell State School of Agriculture
Holy Family Cathedral
Hooper Brothers Coffee Co. Building
Maple Ridge Historic Residential District
Mayo Building
Mayo Hotel
Mayo Motor Inn
McBirney House
McFarlin Building
McFarlin House
McGregor House
McLean Historical Home
Mincks-Adams Hotel
Moore Manor
Morrow Home Place
Oklahoma Natural Gas Company Building
Owen Park
Page Memorial Library
Petroleum Building
Philcade Building
Phillips Mansion (Philbrook Museum)
Philtower
Pierce Block
Public Service Co. of Oklahoma Building
Riverside Studio (Spotlight Theater)
Sand Springs Power Plant
Sinclair Service Station
Skelly House
Sophian Plaza
Southwestern Bell Main Dial Building
St John Vianney Training School for Girls
Swan Lake
Tracy Park Historic District
Tribune Building
Tulsa Fire Alarm Building
Tulsa Municipal Building
United States Post Office and Courthouse
Veasey House
Vernon AME Church
Vickery Phillips 66 Station
Westhope
White City Historic District
Will Rogers College High School
YMCA
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Michael Overall
918-581-8383
michael.overall@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @MichaelOverall2
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.