Michael Overall: It takes 'extreme attention to detail' to restore one of Oklahoma's oldest buildings

During a previous restoration of one of the oldest buildings on any college campus in Oklahoma, plans included busting out an internal wall to enlarge the front lobby. But the idea sparked outrage among students and alumni. Some were even talking about a sit-in, if necessary, to keep demolition crews away.

The wall happened to include a 12-by-6-foot mural of a bison hunt painted during the Great Depression by the famous Stephen Mopope, one of the iconic “Kiowa Five” artists who had risen to international acclaim.

Northeastern State University’s president, at the time, described the mural as “a nice painting.” But others regarded it as a national treasure. And campus relented, not only keeping the mural but also making its restoration part of the larger project to renovate Seminary Hall.

The fact that officials even thought about destroying the mural, however, seems to suggest that historic preservation was not exactly a top priority back in the mid-1990s.

Like any old building, Seminary Hall has evolved a lot since it opened in 1889. But now, it’s undergoing NSU’s biggest restoration project in 25 years, using a $4 million grant from the Cherokee Nation to undo or correct some of the more unfortunate changes that have been made over the decades.