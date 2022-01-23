Michael Overall: Is Yale Avenue really the most expensive road project in Tulsa history? It depends

The first tentative step came in 1996 when the city allocated funds for a preliminary design to widen a steep, winding stretch of Yale Avenue south of 81st Street.
At the time, Tulsa was just starting the final phase of construction on a different street-widening project a little more than a mile away, where crews had already been busy for three years expanding 71st Street west of Yale. In the 1990s, the widening of 71st Street was sometimes described as the most expensive road project in Tulsa history, excluding highway construction.
Now city officials have bestowed that title on the widening of Yale Avenue, which will cost $37 million over the next two years. But 71st Street might still have a claim to the No. 1 spot on the most expensive list. It depends on how you look at it.
Plans to improve a 2-mile section of 71st from Yale to Lewis Avenue began as early as 1985, when Tulsa voters approved a bond issue to widen the street from two lanes to four. The plan grew to six lanes after federal funding became available.
Homeowners, however, took the city to court to try to keep the extra two lanes from being built, arguing that the original four-lane plan wouldn’t encroach as much on the neighborhoods along 71st.
Thirty-something years later, a similar argument erupted over the widening of Yale Avenue, where some residents wanted to limit the project to four lanes to preserve more space between traffic and nearby homes. But this time, instead of going to court, city officials and homeowners worked out a compromise: The road will be six lanes but the lanes will be somewhat narrower than usual to give adjacent neighborhoods more breathing room.
Construction on Yale started in November. And the record-setting costs are coming partly from the complex engineering and massive retaining walls necessary to keep all six lanes from sliding down the hill that stands between 81st and 91st Street.
Retaining walls were also partly to blame for driving up the costs of widening 71st Street back in the ’90s.
Adjusted for inflation, the 2-mile project on 71st Street would cost $77 million today if it was done all at once instead of being divided into multiple phases, based on reports in the Tulsa World archives. And of course, the work between Yale and Lewis was only part of a much larger effort to widen 71st Street all the way from Broken Arrow to the Arkansas River, an epic undertaking that took four decades to complete with several different phases and individual projects that each cost tens of millions of dollars, according to the World’s archives.
When it’s all added up, the widening of 71st Street could arguably still be considered the most expensive non-highway road project in Tulsa history. The difference is that the work on Yale is being done in one big step.
And with one very big price tag.
Behind the scenes: Jason Collington talks with photojournalist Mike Simons.