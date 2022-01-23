Michael Overall: Is Yale Avenue really the most expensive road project in Tulsa history? It depends

The first tentative step came in 1996 when the city allocated funds for a preliminary design to widen a steep, winding stretch of Yale Avenue south of 81st Street.

At the time, Tulsa was just starting the final phase of construction on a different street-widening project a little more than a mile away, where crews had already been busy for three years expanding 71st Street west of Yale. In the 1990s, the widening of 71st Street was sometimes described as the most expensive road project in Tulsa history, excluding highway construction.

Now city officials have bestowed that title on the widening of Yale Avenue, which will cost $37 million over the next two years. But 71st Street might still have a claim to the No. 1 spot on the most expensive list. It depends on how you look at it.

Plans to improve a 2-mile section of 71st from Yale to Lewis Avenue began as early as 1985, when Tulsa voters approved a bond issue to widen the street from two lanes to four. The plan grew to six lanes after federal funding became available.

Homeowners, however, took the city to court to try to keep the extra two lanes from being built, arguing that the original four-lane plan wouldn’t encroach as much on the neighborhoods along 71st.