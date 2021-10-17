Michael Overall: Is this the most important vacant lot in Tulsa?

Dedicating Cyrus Avery Plaza in 2008, Tulsa officials mentioned the idea of building a Route 66 museum on a nearby hilltop that overlooks the historic 11th Street bridge, where the original Mother Road crossed the Arkansas River southwest of downtown.

“When?” the Tulsa World asked at the time.

“Eventually,” officials said.

A more concrete idea finally emerged in May 2015, when the Tulsa-based Route 66 Alliance unveiled architectural renderings for a $19.5 million “interpretive center.”

The design resembled a bridge stretching across Riverside Drive to offer views of the Arkansas and the downtown skyline. And with $4 million of interactive exhibits inside, it was supposed to turn Tulsa into the “capital city of Route 66,” the main destination for Mother Road tourists.

More than six years later, however, the plan has never gotten off the drawing board and the hill overlooking Cyrus Avery Plaza remains a vacant lot.

Now the city is looking for new proposals, although the basic idea hasn’t changed much. Tulsa still wants a “mix of commercial amenities to complement a Route 66-themed interpretive center,” as one official described it recently.