Michael Overall: Is South Tulsa starting to think like downtown?

By now it should be a familiar story for Tulsa readers: An investor buys a vacant and rather nondescript building, remodels it beyond recognition and puts it to use in a way that’s entirely different from what it was originally designed for.
We’ve seen it happen, for example, with downtown’s old OTASCO store, now a trendy mix of restaurant and retail space called Patio 201, and with downtown’s old Chevrolet dealership that’s now a collection of stylish apartments, and with several old warehouses in the downtown Tulsa Arts District.
Now a local firm has gutted the long-empty Green Onion restaurant and given it a mixed-used makeover with new tenants that include Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar and The Collaborative Coffee & Wine Bar.
Most creatively, the Black Gold Group added kitchenettes and bathrooms to some nearby storage units to turn them into a series of 1,400-square-foot suites that can be used as co-working spaces, which some downtown property owners think will be a booming market in the age of COVID.
But this isn’t downtown. This is 51st Street near Yale Avenue. It just looks like a downtown development.
Some experts trace a nationwide trend of “urbanization” back to 2010, when Fairfax County, Virginia, adopted a new comprehensive development plan for Tysons Corner, a suburban community on the outskirts of metropolitan Washington, D.C.
Tysons Corner began with a mega-mall in 1968 and grew to become a prototypical suburban shopping area with sprawling parking lots and hopelessly congested intersections. Think 71st Street and Memorial Drive times a hundred.
About a decade ago, however, Tysons Corner converted a bumpy asphalt lot into a new “town square” and began urging investors to mimic downtown-type “mixed-used” projects with store-fronts instead of big-box stores and sidewalks instead of endless lanes of traffic.
The area’s transformation into “a walkable, green urban center” won’t be complete until 2050, according to the comprehensive plan. But its initial success inspired similar efforts up and down the East Coast, where aging suburbs saw “urbanization” as a way to attract young professionals, who increasingly preferred to live and work in revitalized downtowns.
Of course, South Tulsa hasn’t seen a project on the scale of Tysons Corner. But the trend has shown up in more subtle ways. Earlier this year, for example, the suburban Dominion Building borrowed a page from downtown’s playbook and announced plans to convert several floors of office space into residential apartments.
Now the Black Gold Group’s project on 51st Street offers another glimpse of how suburban developers are beginning to think more like downtown developers, which means finding news ways to use old spaces. Usually, we’d expect to see a boring strip mall replaced by a different but equally boring strip mall, if not yet another convenience store or car wash.
Instead, suburban Tulsa has a new mixed-use development that wouldn’t look out of place in the Blue Dome District. It’s not exactly “urbanization,” yet. But it’s a start.
