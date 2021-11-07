Michael Overall: Is South Tulsa starting to think like downtown?

By now it should be a familiar story for Tulsa readers: An investor buys a vacant and rather nondescript building, remodels it beyond recognition and puts it to use in a way that’s entirely different from what it was originally designed for.

We’ve seen it happen, for example, with downtown’s old OTASCO store, now a trendy mix of restaurant and retail space called Patio 201, and with downtown’s old Chevrolet dealership that’s now a collection of stylish apartments, and with several old warehouses in the downtown Tulsa Arts District.

Now a local firm has gutted the long-empty Green Onion restaurant and given it a mixed-used makeover with new tenants that include Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar and The Collaborative Coffee & Wine Bar.

Most creatively, the Black Gold Group added kitchenettes and bathrooms to some nearby storage units to turn them into a series of 1,400-square-foot suites that can be used as co-working spaces, which some downtown property owners think will be a booming market in the age of COVID.

But this isn’t downtown. This is 51st Street near Yale Avenue. It just looks like a downtown development.