Michael Overall: Is Ranch Acres too suburban, not suburban enough, or just right?

Moving from Fayetteville to Tulsa in the early 1950s, a young couple stayed at the Mayo Hotel while looking for a house to buy. And they proudly told a hotel employee when they had settled on one in Ranch Acres, then a brand-new development under construction 5 miles southeast of downtown.

“Oh!” The man seemed shocked, according to an anecdote preserved in the archives of the Tulsa World. “That’s so far out!”

Developer I.A. Johnson announced plans for Ranch Acres in 1949, when more experienced real-estate investors had balked at the risk of putting homes in such a far-flung area as 31st Street and Harvard Avenue. Johnson himself once described the land as “pretty wild” when he began construction.

"All the old-timers were so scared," he said, according to the World archives. "I guess I didn't know any better, so I took a chance."

He originally promoted the homes as “country estates.” But the remote location didn’t deter buyers. The ranch-style mid-century architecture proved so popular that Jacobson extended the development at least three times, eventually selling more than 300 homes in the neighborhood.