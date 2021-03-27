Michael Overall: Is Ranch Acres too suburban, not suburban enough, or just right?

Moving from Fayetteville to Tulsa in the early 1950s, a young couple stayed at the Mayo Hotel while looking for a house to buy. And they proudly told a hotel employee when they had settled on one in Ranch Acres, then a brand-new development under construction 5 miles southeast of downtown.
“Oh!” The man seemed shocked, according to an anecdote preserved in the archives of the Tulsa World. “That’s so far out!”
Developer I.A. Johnson announced plans for Ranch Acres in 1949, when more experienced real-estate investors had balked at the risk of putting homes in such a far-flung area as 31st Street and Harvard Avenue. Johnson himself once described the land as “pretty wild” when he began construction.
"All the old-timers were so scared," he said, according to the World archives. "I guess I didn't know any better, so I took a chance."
He originally promoted the homes as “country estates.” But the remote location didn’t deter buyers. The ranch-style mid-century architecture proved so popular that Jacobson extended the development at least three times, eventually selling more than 300 homes in the neighborhood.
Partly inspired by the success of Utica Square, which opened in 1952 as Tulsa’s first “suburban” shopping center, Ranch Acres opened its own shopping center in 1954. And press reports from the time described it as a convenience for residents, who would no longer have to drive all the way downtown for groceries and other necessities.
The shopping district expanded in 1956, when famed Tulsa architect Joseph Koberling designed a bank for the northeast corner of the intersection, where it turned out to be one of the city’s last Art Deco buildings.
Harvard Avenue eventually had shops and restaurants stretching all the way north to the Broken Arrow Expressway and south more or less to 41st Street. But the district always seemed kind of “in between” — overshadowed by newer, bigger retail developments father south, and yet never as trendy as Brookside or Cherry Street. It’s either too suburban or not suburban enough.
Now ALDI plans to open a location soon near Harvard and 27th Street, according to a recent report in the World. It’s a no-frills, discount grocery store, but a trendy one. And it follows the success of Sprouts, another trendy national brand that opened at 41st and Harvard in 2014.
The ALDI location, like Sprouts a few years ago, seems notable precisely because it’s not “way out there” in the ’burbs. For some retailers, the Ranch Acres area turns out to be just right — suburban enough to provide ample parking, but still just a 10-minute drive from a luxury loft at the Mayo Hotel.