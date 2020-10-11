Michael Overall: Is it too soon to celebrate Route 66's centennial? Depends on where you start counting

With clear skies and mild temperatures, mild at least by the standards of July in Oklahoma, construction crews made quick progress as they began pouring concrete for a new road going through the tiny town of Narcissa, 80 miles northeast of Tulsa.
Eventually, the pavement was going to stretch all the way to Tulsa and beyond to Oklahoma City. But that lofty goal remained years in the future. For now, crews were working on the second half of a two-phase project to link Miami and Afton, 15 miles apart in northeast Oklahoma.
It had taken just nine months for the pavement to reach the half-way point in Narcissa. And after a brief pause in construction, it would take only nine more months to finish the road, with crews averaging nearly a quarter of a mile per week.
That was an impressive pace, considering the work had to be done mostly by hand in 1921. And this was no ordinary road.
The concrete base measured 5 inches thick, flanked by concrete curbs 6 inches wide and topped with a 2-inch layer of rock asphalt. It was only a single lane wide, but compared to the muddy ruts that Oklahoma drivers had to navigate most of the time, it looked like a veritable super highway.
A few years later, the road’s sturdy construction drew attention from Cyrus Avery, the former Tulsa County commissioner who was put in charge of mapping out the first federal highway system. Avery already wanted to bring a cross-country highway through Tulsa to take advantage of the pre-existing 11th Street bridge across the Arkansas River. And it seemed only natural to incorporate the nicely paved stretch of road through Narcissa.
When Route 66 officially opened in November 1926, it stretched 2,448 miles from Chicago to Los Angeles. But only 800 miles were paved.
Today, enthusiasts can find the longest surviving sections of that original pavement scattered between Miami and Afton, a part of historic Route 66 now known as the “Ribbon Road.”
Centennial celebrations for Route 66 will kick off next summer with a “Road Fest” at Tulsa’s Expo Square on June 18 and 19, when state tourism officials hope to attract thousands of visitors from around the world.
A centennial celebration might seem a bit premature, considering that the Mother Road will only turn 95 next year. But the pavement itself will be 100. And if that can bring a huge wave of tourist dollars to Tulsa, let’s go ahead and celebrate.
For more information, visit route66roadfest.com.
