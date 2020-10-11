Michael Overall: Is it too soon to celebrate Route 66's centennial? Depends on where you start counting

With clear skies and mild temperatures, mild at least by the standards of July in Oklahoma, construction crews made quick progress as they began pouring concrete for a new road going through the tiny town of Narcissa, 80 miles northeast of Tulsa.

Eventually, the pavement was going to stretch all the way to Tulsa and beyond to Oklahoma City. But that lofty goal remained years in the future. For now, crews were working on the second half of a two-phase project to link Miami and Afton, 15 miles apart in northeast Oklahoma.

It had taken just nine months for the pavement to reach the half-way point in Narcissa. And after a brief pause in construction, it would take only nine more months to finish the road, with crews averaging nearly a quarter of a mile per week.

That was an impressive pace, considering the work had to be done mostly by hand in 1921. And this was no ordinary road.

The concrete base measured 5 inches thick, flanked by concrete curbs 6 inches wide and topped with a 2-inch layer of rock asphalt. It was only a single lane wide, but compared to the muddy ruts that Oklahoma drivers had to navigate most of the time, it looked like a veritable super highway.