Michael Overall: In winter blast, Tulsa's 'Camp Doctor' got a bigger adventure than she bargained for

With a surge in COVID-19 cases triggering a shortage of doctors in Bartlesville, Patricia Ellison hooked up her 23-foot Airstream and towed it to a campground less than 2 miles from the hospital.
She could have driven back and forth from Tulsa, where she had been working at St. John Medical Center before the pandemic. But after an 11-hour shift in the Bartlesville emergency room, which usually turns into 12 or 13 hours, she didn’t want a 45-minute commute.
“Besides,” Dr. Ellison says, “I love my little camper.
She just wasn’t expecting a snow storm.
Ellison bought the RV a few years ago after she started listening to a podcast called Girl Camper, all about women seeking adventure on the open road and making new friends around distant campfires.
On the first Girl Camper trip she took, Ellison remembers a 70-year-old woman who slept in a tent surrounded by a bunch of other women who had never met each other before. And her cellphone kept ringing.
“Mom, are you all right?” her adult children would ask.
“Yes, of course. Stop worrying.”
A little while later, the phone would ring again.
“They thought maybe one of us was an ax murderer,” Ellison says.
She laughs now. But she needed a lot of courage herself to hitch up an RV and drive hundreds of miles alone to spend several nights in the remote outdoors with people she didn’t know.
Since then, however, Ellison has taken the Airstream all over the United States. And she even began writing a Camp Doctor column for Girl Camper magazine to promote what she calls “Girl Camper culture.”
“It’s all about getting to know each other and encouraging each other,” Ellison says. “It doesn’t matter if you’re conservative or liberal. Nobody cares about that.
"There’s not enough of that in society anymore — people lifting each other up. People are just looking for reasons to tear you down or get mad at you. But Girl Campers are all about helping each other be the best we can be.”
Sounds great. In warm weather.
“I’m not so sure about winter camping anymore,” Ellison says.
The water hose froze. The propane tank ran low. And the tiny cupboards didn’t make it easy to stock up on groceries. But the Airstream’s hull has two layers of aluminum with insulation in between.
“I can’t complain,” Ellison says. “It actually stays pretty warm inside. And an RV has batteries, so it’s a good place to be in a power outage.”
In fact, a lot of doctors have been staying in RVs during the pandemic, she says. Some have even been camping in their own driveways to stay in quarantine while still being near their families.
But most of them didn’t ride out the sub-zero temperatures the way Ellison did.
She started camping to have adventures.
“And I’ve really had one.”
