Michael Overall: In winter blast, Tulsa's 'Camp Doctor' got a bigger adventure than she bargained for

She laughs now. But she needed a lot of courage herself to hitch up an RV and drive hundreds of miles alone to spend several nights in the remote outdoors with people she didn’t know.

Since then, however, Ellison has taken the Airstream all over the United States. And she even began writing a Camp Doctor column for Girl Camper magazine to promote what she calls “Girl Camper culture.”

“It’s all about getting to know each other and encouraging each other,” Ellison says. “It doesn’t matter if you’re conservative or liberal. Nobody cares about that.

"There’s not enough of that in society anymore — people lifting each other up. People are just looking for reasons to tear you down or get mad at you. But Girl Campers are all about helping each other be the best we can be.”

Sounds great. In warm weather.

“I’m not so sure about winter camping anymore,” Ellison says.

The water hose froze. The propane tank ran low. And the tiny cupboards didn’t make it easy to stock up on groceries. But the Airstream’s hull has two layers of aluminum with insulation in between.