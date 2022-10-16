Michael Overall: How Whittier Square could have been the middle of downtown Tulsa

About Aug. 1, 1882, a team of mules pulled a heavy wagon of construction supplies across the prairie to a campsite just north of what is now Whittier Square.

Surveyors had already staked out a path for the new Frisco railroad, running southwest toward the Arkansas River. And now a construction crew set to work grading the soil and laying railroad ties.

Chief engineer J.E. Thomes chose the spot for a side track, intending to locate the new town of Tulsa there. And if the work hadn’t been interrupted, today’s Lewis Avenue would have been Main Street, and the whole map of the city would look entirely different.

Thomes wanted the town to sit more or less due north of the Perryman Ranch, a massive cattle operation that stretched across more than 100 square miles, covering most of what became midtown, south Tulsa and Broken Arrow. The main reason for extending the railroad from Vinita was to pick up cattle, saving the Perrymans the trouble of driving herds all the way to Coffeyville, Kansas.

The ranch had opened its own post office in 1879 with mail arriving once a week on horseback from Muskogee. Deliveries came and went from George Perryman’s house, a veritable palace by territorial standards with six rooms, multiple chimneys and a wraparound porch.

The house stood along a well-worn horse path near what is now 34th Street and roughly halfway between Peoria and Lewis avenues, a spot Perryman apparently chose for its proximity to a natural ford across the Arkansas River, letting him run cattle on both sides of the water.

As members of the Muscogee tribe, the Perrymans named their post office “Tulsa,” adapted from a Muscogee word for “old town” and probably a reference to the original Muscogee settlement that began near the famous Council Oak tree more than 40 years earlier.

More than 450 people from the Lochapoka clan arrived on the sandy banks of the Arkansas in 1836 at the end of the infamous Trail of Tears.

Gathering under the branches of a tall oak tree on the crest of a nearby hill, they marked their arrival with a solemn ceremony that deposited ashes they had brought with them from their ancestral homeland in Alabama.

At least a few Muscogee families still lived along the river near the tree when the railroad arrived in 1882. And both the Perryman post office and the Council Oak, which still stands near 18th Street and Cheyenne Avenue, can claim to be the spot where Tulsa began.

But Whittier Square would have been the middle of downtown if not for a merchant named H.C. Hall.

Selling goods out of a tent, H.C. and his brother J.M. Hall followed railroad construction crews from Vinita and wanted to be the first to open a store in Tulsa. The railroad engineer, however, had chosen a spot inside the Cherokee Nation, which had laws against white men engaging in business on the reservation.

H.C. persuaded Thomes to move the town site further west into the Muscogee Nation, which had friendlier laws for white businessmen. And the place the Hall brothers chose to build a general store became the corner of First and Main streets, making it another spot that can claim to be “where Tulsa began.”

The truth, of course, is that the city wouldn’t be the same without all three locations.

