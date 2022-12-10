Michael Overall: How Tulsa's iconic Jenkins Music store helped revolutionize the trucking industry

Late on a Tuesday evening in May 1918, a rickety GMC truck sputtered into downtown Tulsa carrying two expensive pianos, tightly packed and cushioned in the open-air cargo bed.

Ordinarily, the pianos would have come by train. Rough roads and bumpy highways posed too much risk for such delicate equipment, according to conventional wisdom at the time. But A.J. Cripe, a young manager who had just taken over the Tulsa branch of the Jenkins Music Co., thought it was worth a try.

Cripe had worked for Jenkins in Kansas City, where the company owned several stores and operated a fleet of seven delivery trucks. And he wanted his customers in Tulsa to enjoy the same level of customer service, where deliveries didn’t have to be tied to train schedules.

But would the merchandise survive the trip?

The driver received two weeks of training in Kansas City, then left at 6 o’clock on a Monday morning. And it reached Tulsa roughly 36 hours later, which news reports described as “good time.”

The pianos, no doubt to Cripe’s relief, arrived without a scratch. And trade magazines heralded the delivery as a breakthrough for the trucking industry.

When Cripe took the job in Tulsa, the staff included one secretary, a single salesman and a porter. By the 1930s, however, the store had more than 50 employees in a five-story building at 515 S. Main St., where it remained an iconic downtown landmark for decades, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

As well as pianos and other musical instruments, Jenkins sold radios, televisions and all kinds of sound equipment. And during the rock ’n’ roll revolution of the 1950s, it claimed to be the biggest record retailer in the state.

The company had a short-lived location at Utica Square before it opened a store at what was then known as Southland Mall, at 41st Street and Yale Avenue, in April 1965. The downtown store closed just four years later, blaming a “lack of business.” And the entire Jenkins chain went bankrupt in 1971, with the Southland location one of the last to close that November.

Ultimately, Jenkins couldn’t compete against lower prices offered by large department stores, the World reported. But those department stores had Jenkins to thank for the delivery trucks that kept them supplied.

Featured video:

Staff Writer Michael Overall's most memorable stories of 2022 Claremore embraces a cutting-edge plan to ‘save the suburbs’ — Should other Tulsa communities do the same? Reintroducing Tulsa to a ‘forgotten’ Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece Broad-daylight attack leaves ‘weird feeling’ in downtown Tulsa, says hotel manager still on medical leave When Bruce Goff designed a house for Adah Robinson, they made Tulsa history Shopping center owner finds hidden potential and 'West Tulsa Renaissance' Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now