A large wooden sign had been planted only the day before, marking the site where the SPCA was planning to build Oklahoma’s first humane animal shelter. But officials came back later that weekend in April 1947 to find the sign lying face down in a mud puddle and splintered to pieces.

“It looked as if several people had jumped up and down on it with their combined weight,” an SPCA official told the Tulsa World at the time.

Tulsa police, in response, issued a stern warning and promised extra security, even though the site remained outside the city limits. It sat close enough to north Tulsa’s Mohawk Park to give patrols an excuse to drive by, officials said.

Maybe it was a strong reaction for what was likely a case of youthful mischief. But officials seemed to take the vandalism personally. Deliberate or not, it was an attack on a long-overdue effort to change the way the city treated stray animals.

By the mid-1940s, Oklahoma had become the only state that still didn’t have an animal shelter that was either operated by or met the standards of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, according to the World’s archives.

One of the first steps toward reform was taken in June 1944, when Monte Etherton – a Tulsa resident described in press reports as “long active in be-kind-to-animals work” – received the City Commission’s blessing to start a local chapter of the SPCA. Just a couple of years later, however, the Commission rejected SPCA demands to modernize the city’s animal shelter.

The group wanted larger pens, better veterinarian care and more signage to help the public find the shelter, according to the archives. But commissioners said they couldn’t find room in the city’s budget for such improvements.

The SPCA instead launched a fundraising campaign to build its own shelter. And progress seemed brisk, at first. The group found a site on Mohawk Boulevard and, after vandals tore down the first one, posted a second wooden sign promising an “animal shelter to be erected soon.”

But that was nearly as far as the project got.

A Tulsa banker, Howard McClure, offered to donate $30,000 to build the facility – but on one condition. The SPCA had to secure enough annual funding to operate the shelter debt-free, estimated to cost more than $12,000 a year.

Despite extensive efforts, the group couldn’t secure more than $7,000 in private funding. Tulsa County agreed to pitch in $2,500 a year. But that still left a $3,000 gap. And in November 1949, the SPCA once again asked city commissioners to dedicate funds toward a humane animal shelter.

Police Commissioner Fred Lawrence, whose department oversaw the city-owned animal shelter at the time, argued it was the most cost-effective way for Tulsa to get the kind of humane animal shelter it needed. And an SPCA shelter would take some of the burden off the city’s animal shelter, allowing for improved conditions there as well, he said.

The commission approved the funding, and the new SPCA animal shelter opened in September 1950.

Now, more than seven decades later, Tulsa is again making plans to improve conditions for stray and abandoned pets. But again, it seems to be struggling to bring plans into reality.

The city has been working since 2013 on a project to renovate the municipal animal shelter as part of the first Improve Our Tulsa capital improvement package. Over time, however, as the project grew, officials began to consider whether an all-new facility might be more cost-effective.

Last October, the city abandoned the idea of renovating the existing shelter at 3031 N. Erie Ave. and instead wants to build a new facility at 36th Street North and Pawnee Drive, just south of the Tulsa Zoo.

The 24,125-square-foot facility would include clinic space, a surgery center, isolation rooms, an adoption area, office space, an outdoor area for animals, and more than 500 cages for cats, dogs and other animals.

But no final decision has been reached on the project. And construction doesn’t seem likely to begin anytime soon.

Former Mayor Susan Savage, now chairwoman of the city’s Animal Welfare Commission, recently described the long process of getting a new animal shelter as “at times a little disheartening.”

Her predecessors from the 1940s could probably relate.