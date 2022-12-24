Michael Overall: How Tulsa’s first Christmas brought ‘true joy and satisfaction’

As night fell, a school bell rang loud and crisp across the prairie, and Tulsa’s earliest pioneers — bundled up against the gusty wind — emerged from their tents and log cabins.

Cowboys rode into town from miles around, decked out in wide sombreros and colorful neckerchiefs. And Muscogee-Creek families made their way uphill from settlements along the riverbank.

They all met at the one-room Mission School, a simple clapboard building with a pair of chimneys and a small bell tower on the roof.

Some of the first settlers, including the Hall brothers who picked the town site and built the first general store, had already spent two holiday seasons in this rugged little village. But the schoolhouse didn’t open until 1884. And that year, when the whole community got together to celebrate, would be remembered as “Tulsa’s first Christmas.”

A tall cedar tree, decorated with strings of popcorn and scraps of colored paper, dominated the classroom. Baskets of red apples and bright oranges sat under the branches, along with a pile of neatly wrapped gifts.

“The room itself is decorated, too,” according to recollections published decades later in the Tulsa World. “Overhead, huge ears of red, white and yellow corn, their husks still sheathing their upper halves, are suspended by strings from the ceiling. Flags, large and small, hang from the walls. In the corners, great golden pumpkins and purple turnips are heaped against a background of blood-red sumac and berries.”

The crowd — as many as 350 people, according to some accounts — prayed and sang carols before Santa Claus appeared.

J.M. Hall, 33 years old at the time, wore a flowing white beard and a snow suit jingling with sleigh bells to hand out the presents. Nearly everything known about that night comes from an interview he gave to the Tulsa World nearly 50 years later.

Everyone got something, Hall said: little dolls for the girls, jack knives for the boys, fruits and candy for the grown-ups. And the night ended with a final prayer and hymn.

“There is much the Tulsa of today can have for Christmas that the Tulsa of early times could not even hope for,” Hall told the World in 1933, when he was 82.

That first Christmas, however, gave Tulsa something the city could never hope to have again in later years, he said.

“Ours was a real get-together,” Hall said. “Each of us knew everyone else. There were no strangers. ... I sometimes wonder if we, with our limited resources and abilities, did not find more true joy and satisfaction in our Christmas seasons of long ago than is possible today.”

Video: Memorable uplifting Tulsa World stories from 2022

Staff Writer Michael Overall's most memorable stories of 2022 Claremore embraces a cutting-edge plan to ‘save the suburbs’ — Should other Tulsa communities do the same? Reintroducing Tulsa to a ‘forgotten’ Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece Broad-daylight attack leaves ‘weird feeling’ in downtown Tulsa, says hotel manager still on medical leave When Bruce Goff designed a house for Adah Robinson, they made Tulsa history Shopping center owner finds hidden potential and 'West Tulsa Renaissance' Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now