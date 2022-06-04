Michael Overall: How Tulsa’s Cherry Street helped save downtown Jenks, more than 10 miles away

A line of eager customers stretched out the door when The Bakery on Cherry Street opened for the first time in mid-October 1982, a time when a crowd in that part of Tulsa usually meant that a fight had broken out at one of the biker bars.

Cherry Street, one of Tulsa’s earliest “suburban” shopping districts, had declined into a gritty stretch of dilapidated storefronts and back-alley drug deals. Most people avoided the area, even if it meant driving miles out of the way, unless they wanted to shop for antiques. Despite the crime rate and seedy reputation, mom-and-pop shops appreciated Cherry Street’s vintage architecture and low rent.

The Bakery, however, sparked a remarkably quick transformation, turning the area into an eclectic mix of local restaurants and trendy nightspots. By 1986, redevelopment was happening so fast that Tulsa passed zoning restrictions to protect Cherry Street’s historic character.

Of course, rents started going up, too.

Coincidentally, that same year, Jenks hired a “downtown economic development coordinator.”

The town had become one of the fastest growing suburbs in Oklahoma, with the population more than tripling since the 1960s. But historic Jenks, which had sprouted virtually overnight during the great Oil Boom of 1905, was turning into a ghost town, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

A reporter described Main Street as “a sad strip of empty, deteriorating buildings” while the Chamber of Commerce warned that Jenks, without a unique identity of its own, was in danger of “being swallowed up” by Tulsa.

Again coincidentally, the new economic development coordinator knew a few people in the antiques business. And she explained to them how downtown Jenks could offer what they were beginning to lose on Cherry Street — historic charm at an affordable price.

By the early ’90s, Jenks had lured more than two dozen antiques shops to a roughly 12-block area. And billboards were promoting the town as “The Antique Capital of Oklahoma,” a nickname coined by Oklahoma first lady Shirley Bellmon.

The long-term plan was to “evolve past just antiques,” officials told the Tulsa World at the time. Jenks wanted a trendy, urban-style area with local shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Like Cherry Street.

Now local developers are planning a $10 million expansion of the old Tedford Insurance building to create a mixed-use project at Second and Main streets, the very heart of the very heart of the antiques district. McNellie’s Group, the company behind some of Tulsa’s most popular restaurants, has signed a letter of intent to put a steakhouse at the site.

The development, set to open by next summer, will become a catalyst for further revitalization, says Josh McFarland, one of the investors.

“Downtown Jenks is ready to pop,” he says.

In a way, it all started 40 years ago and more than 10 miles north.

