Michael Overall: How Tulsa once tried to become 'a second Hollywood' and it almost worked

The manager of downtown Tulsa’s Cozy Theater paid $500 for a movie camera and announced plans in March 1912 to put it on public display for a few days before using it to launch his own film production company.
It must have taken longer than he expected to find investors. But toward the end of World War I, William M. Smith finally opened a movie studio near the Vern Station at 49th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard, a stop on the old commuter railroad between Tulsa and Sand Springs.
The studio’s first movie appears to have been “The Ace Cowboy,” featuring an unlikely combination of cowboys, outlaws and biplanes, according to the book “Shot in Oklahoma,” a fascinating history of the state’s movie industry written by former Tulsa World reporter John Wooley.
The studio, known colorfully as the William M. Smith Amusement Co., went on to produce 16 silent movies in the early 1920s with intriguing titles such as ”Rustlers of the Night,” “The Range Pirate” and “Out of the Clouds,” according to Wooley. The films used well-known stars and local actors, while Tulsa newspapers often advertised for ordinary residents to appear as extras.
Looking back at Smith’s work several years afterward, the World described the studio as an effort to make Tulsa “a second Hollywood.” And who knows how successful it might have become if not for a spectacular fire on a Sunday afternoon in March 1922.
Flames engulfed the entire studio, including the wardrobe department and several western movie sets, while setting off hundreds of rounds of ammunition — presumably blanks used to film gunfights.
Wooley’s book traces the cause back to three adolescent boys who sneaked into the studio to play with a flammable powder that was used for special effects.
“They applied a match,” according to a newspaper article at the time, and “a terrific flash followed.”
The boys got out alive, but Smith never raised enough money to rebuild. And that was the end of Tulsa’s ambition to become a major center for movie productions.
Or was it?
Last week, the City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request for a 50,000-square-foot studio on the northeast corner of 81st Street and Harvard Avenue. The facility will include three sound stages for both audio and video productions, with video walls to create the appearance of exotic locations on set, according to the World’s coverage.
“Commercials could be done there,” said Tim Kloehr, the managing member of Oklahoma Studios LLC. “Or actually a movie could be done there.”
It’s not exactly going to be “a second Hollywood.” But if it comes to fruition, the project will represent one of the biggest local investments in the production industry since the invention of the talkies.