Michael Overall: How Tulsa once tried to become 'a second Hollywood' and it almost worked

The manager of downtown Tulsa’s Cozy Theater paid $500 for a movie camera and announced plans in March 1912 to put it on public display for a few days before using it to launch his own film production company.

It must have taken longer than he expected to find investors. But toward the end of World War I, William M. Smith finally opened a movie studio near the Vern Station at 49th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard, a stop on the old commuter railroad between Tulsa and Sand Springs.

The studio’s first movie appears to have been “The Ace Cowboy,” featuring an unlikely combination of cowboys, outlaws and biplanes, according to the book “Shot in Oklahoma,” a fascinating history of the state’s movie industry written by former Tulsa World reporter John Wooley.

The studio, known colorfully as the William M. Smith Amusement Co., went on to produce 16 silent movies in the early 1920s with intriguing titles such as ”Rustlers of the Night,” “The Range Pirate” and “Out of the Clouds,” according to Wooley. The films used well-known stars and local actors, while Tulsa newspapers often advertised for ordinary residents to appear as extras.