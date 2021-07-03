Michael Overall: How Tulsa missed the chance to have a national park

Sweeping across the central plains of Kansas in December 1961, two Army helicopters landed near Twin Mound, north of Manhattan, to rendezvous with a tour guide who was supposed to show federal officials around the proposed site of a Prairie National Park.
Stewart Udall, the U.S. secretary of the Interior at the time, wore a tailored suit and ankle-length trench coat as he stepped off one of the helicopters and extended a hand toward Carl Bellinger, waiting in the tallgrass with a denim jacket and cowboy hat.
But Bellinger wasn’t a tour guide. He was a rancher. And he had a gun.
Bellinger ordered Udall to get off the property. And both helicopters scrambled away.
The Twin Mound Incident, as it became known, rallied other ranchers to join the fight against plans for a new national park in the area, eventually convincing the federal government to look for other potential sites.
And that gave Tulsa a golden opportunity.
By the early 1970s, officials were talking about an area that straddled the state line between northern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas, where the National Park Service was said to be interested in buying more than 300,000 acres of tallgrass, according to a 2014 Voices of Oklahoma interview with Harvey Payne, a former director of what eventually became the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve.
That would have made Oklahoma's national park roughly the size of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. And Tulsa, of course, would have been the nearest big city, a gateway for tourists. But the new site met the same opposition as the old one.
Ranchers weren’t interested in selling the land. Oil producers didn’t want to stop drilling. And the mere whisper of “imminent domain” sent a flood of protest letters to the state's congressional delegation.
Over time, as lawmakers tried to work out a compromise between conservationists and land owners, the plan grew less and less ambitious. Instead of a national park, Oklahoma would merely get a preserve. And the proposed size shrank to 78,000 acres, then to 57,000 acres.
By 1987, when Sens. David Boren and Don Nickles joined U.S. Rep. Mickey Edwards to sponsor a bill to finally create a preserve in Osage County, the legislation stipulated that it would cover no more than 50,000 acres, according to media reports at the time.
Edwards withdrew his support after environmentalists demanded more restrictions on oil and gas production. And with that, Oklahoma lost its chance for a national prairie preserve.
Fortunately, the Nature Conservancy, a privately funded conservation group, stepped in to buy as much of the land as it could get hold of. But today, the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve covers less than 40,000 acres.
That still makes it the largest protected remnant of tallgrass prairie left on Earth. And it's a tremendous asset for Oklahoma, and especially for Pawhuska, where the preserve has contributed to a burgeoning tourism industry. But it’s only a fraction of what might have been.