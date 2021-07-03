Michael Overall: How Tulsa missed the chance to have a national park

That would have made Oklahoma's national park roughly the size of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. And Tulsa, of course, would have been the nearest big city, a gateway for tourists. But the new site met the same opposition as the old one.

Ranchers weren’t interested in selling the land. Oil producers didn’t want to stop drilling. And the mere whisper of “imminent domain” sent a flood of protest letters to the state's congressional delegation.

Over time, as lawmakers tried to work out a compromise between conservationists and land owners, the plan grew less and less ambitious. Instead of a national park, Oklahoma would merely get a preserve. And the proposed size shrank to 78,000 acres, then to 57,000 acres.

By 1987, when Sens. David Boren and Don Nickles joined U.S. Rep. Mickey Edwards to sponsor a bill to finally create a preserve in Osage County, the legislation stipulated that it would cover no more than 50,000 acres, according to media reports at the time.

Edwards withdrew his support after environmentalists demanded more restrictions on oil and gas production. And with that, Oklahoma lost its chance for a national prairie preserve.