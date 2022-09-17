Michael Overall: How Tulsa learned the value of financial incentives long before anybody heard of Scheels sporting goods

Dispatched by an emergency meeting of concerned citizens in 1902, Dr. Sam Kennedy led a small group of Tulsa men into the dusty countryside to look for a team of surveyors.

News had reached town that the MKT railroad was charting a new route from southeast Kansas to Oklahoma City. And Kennedy’s men found the surveyors working 7 miles east of Tulsa, about where Mingo Road runs today.

Somehow they induced the railroad employees to come into town, where a homemade feast was prepared in their honor.

“There was considerable speech-making, with Tulsa citizens doing nearly all of it,” according to the memoirs of J.M. Hall, a merchant who was one of the city’s earliest pioneers.

Tulsa had sprouted alongside the Frisco railroad in the 1880s. But now the town, with a population still under 2,000, wanted a second railroad to give it an advantage over Sapulpa and other rival communities.

The MKT, however, saw no reason to go out of its way for such a small and relatively insignificant place. The surveyors had simply been instructed to chart the most convenient route for building the new railroad.

But after Tulsa’s banquet, the crew suddenly became convinced that the most convenient route just happened to run through town. And they drew the railroad map accordingly.

Of course, when MKT executives heard about the unauthorized changes, they fired the surveyors and moved their construction plans back to the original route, bypassing Tulsa.

“To build their line on this survey meant death for the struggling town,” Hall wrote in his memoirs, published in 1927 as a book called “The Beginning of Tulsa.”

Luckily, “the citizens weren't ready to pass out or give up,” Hall reported.

Kennedy, a doctor who had moved to Tulsa in 1891, led a delegation to St. Louis, where he managed to arrange a meeting with the railroad president.

Armed with the surveyors’ report, Kennedy argued that a route through town would avoid steep grades and allow trains to run more efficiently, according to “City on the Plains: A History of Tulsa,” written in 1972.

But George Mowbray, a retired Methodist minister who was part of Kennedy’s delegation, interrupted the discussion to try a different kind of persuasion.

Tulsa business leaders would give the railroad $12,000 and provide a right-of-way through town for no cost, he said.

It wasn’t unusual for railroads to receive financial incentives, but Mowbray’s offer seemed particularly generous for such a small town, according to “City on the Plains.”

The first MKT trains arrived in Tulsa a year later, followed by the Midland Valley Railroad in 1904, also after the town provided a cash incentive for extending the line. That’s how Tulsa became a transportation hub just in time to capitalize on the Glenn Pool Oil Boom that started in 1905.

More than a century later, Tulsa still has to compete with rival communities. And financial incentives can still make the difference.

City councilors, for example, recently took the first steps toward creating a tax increment finance district to bring a Scheels sporting goods store to Woodland Hills Mall.

More than just a store, a Scheels location includes aquariums, arcade games, indoor Ferris wheels and other attractions to create a “shopping destination” that can draw traffic from hours away.

If it takes a few incentives to bring that kind of economic development to town, Tulsa has done it before.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Route 66's Blue Whale in Catoosa turns 50.