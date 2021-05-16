 Skip to main content
Michael Overall: How Tulsa Hills could have gone somewhere else
Michael Overall: How Tulsa Hills could have gone somewhere else

Tulsa Hills Shopping Center in 2008

When it opened in 2008, Tulsa Hills Shopping Center was the city’s largest retail development since Woodland Hills Mall in 1976.

 TOM GILBERT, Tulsa World

When an out-of-state developer first pitched the idea of building a Tulsa Hills Shopping Center, major retailers didn’t want to come. The location seemed “too remote,” they said back in the early 2000s, and the city was growing in the wrong direction – south.

Crossing U.S. 75 on the west side of the Arkansas River, 71st Street could have been mistaken as a country road, trees blocking the view of the city with no significant development in sight.

In fact, it was only 7 miles from Tulsa’s retail epicenter at 71st and Memorial Road. But that was 7 miles too far for national retail brands, who pointed out the total lack of restaurants, hotels and other attractions at Tulsa Hills.

Why would shoppers come to West Tulsa when South Tulsa already had so much more to offer?

The City Council had doubts too, according to the Tulsa World’s archives. At least three members hesitated to support a tax-increment financing district, or TIF, that would provide $13.5 million for infrastructure improvements for the shopping center. Among other concerns, the councilors thought Tulsa Hills would cannibalize revenues from the 71st Street and Memorial Road corridors, splitting the sales-tax pie instead of growing it.

Without the TIF, Tulsa Hills wouldn’t have happened. Or rather, it would have happened somewhere else.

Retail development might have been lagging behind, but residential growth was picking up speed on the west side of the river, not only in West Tulsa itself but in suburbs such as Jenks, Glenpool, Sapulpa and the Oakhurst area. It was only a matter of time before somebody built a major shopping center to cater to the growing population. If it didn’t happen in Tulsa, it would probably go to Jenks or Glenpool.

The City Council ended up voting 8-1 to approve the TIF in March 2006.

Target signed on first, then Lowe’s and Belk. And the project gained momentum, eventually growing to more than 60 stores and 700,000 square feet, stretching roughly a mile along the east side of U.S. 75 between 71st and 81st streets.

A Dallas-based firm, Direct Retail Partners, recently spun off a new LLC to take ownership of Tulsa Hills for $74.15 million. And the recapitalization will allow “additional capital improvements, coupled with a further enhancement to the tenant mix,” officials told the World.

In other words, Tulsa Hills hasn’t reached its full potential yet. And Tulsa will keep collecting the sales-tax revenue instead of one of the suburbs.

From the archive:

Shoppers wait in line for hours in front of Tulsa Hills' stores for Black Friday Deals, Thursday Nov. 24, 2016.

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

