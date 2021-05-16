Michael Overall: How Tulsa Hills could have gone somewhere else

When an out-of-state developer first pitched the idea of building a Tulsa Hills Shopping Center, major retailers didn’t want to come. The location seemed “too remote,” they said back in the early 2000s, and the city was growing in the wrong direction – south.

Crossing U.S. 75 on the west side of the Arkansas River, 71st Street could have been mistaken as a country road, trees blocking the view of the city with no significant development in sight.

In fact, it was only 7 miles from Tulsa’s retail epicenter at 71st and Memorial Road. But that was 7 miles too far for national retail brands, who pointed out the total lack of restaurants, hotels and other attractions at Tulsa Hills.

Why would shoppers come to West Tulsa when South Tulsa already had so much more to offer?

The City Council had doubts too, according to the Tulsa World’s archives. At least three members hesitated to support a tax-increment financing district, or TIF, that would provide $13.5 million for infrastructure improvements for the shopping center. Among other concerns, the councilors thought Tulsa Hills would cannibalize revenues from the 71st Street and Memorial Road corridors, splitting the sales-tax pie instead of growing it.