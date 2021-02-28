Michael Overall: How Tulsa fell behind Austin nearly 40 years ago

Arthur Jackson was born the same year Austin, Texas, opened the landmark Pennybacker Bridge.

A 1,150-foot marvel of engineering, the design includes 72 steel suspension cables hanging from a pair of rust-colored arches, carrying four lanes of traffic across Lake Austin with no support structure ever touching the water below.

At the time, Austin was a small city. Smaller than Tulsa. And not nearly as well-off or as well-known. But the bridge was a sign of confidence, a $10 million investment to open a direct route to a sparsely populated peninsula and pave the way for new housing developments.

That same year, 1982, the New York Times ran a headline: “In Thriving Tulsa, Few Workers’ Hands are Idle.” Oil hit a record $35 a barrel. And the skyline was dotted with construction cranes. Nobody around here would have turned to Austin for advice on economic development.

Then oil prices fell over a cliff.

By 1986, Oklahoma crude was selling for less than $10 a barrel and the state had lost more than 100,000 jobs. Tulsa never actually lost population, but the city saw practically no growth for nine consecutive years, according to U.S. Census data.