E.F. McIntyre, a middle-aged businessman with round spectacles and a bow tie, wanted to stop opening his mail.

Every day, more reservations arrived for booths at the first-ever International Petroleum Exposition, a massive business convention that was going to solidify Tulsa’s position as the “Oil Capital of the World.” By mid-September 1923, McIntyre, the Expo’s general manager, had already signed up nearly 200 vendors. And he still had three weeks to go before the gates opened.

The problem was: He only had room for 170 booths at the event. Where was he supposed to put everybody?

When city officials began planning the event in the spring of 1923, McIntyre originally envisioned the entire expo taking up just half a block of space in front the old Convention Hall, now known as the Tulsa Theater.

The initial response from the oil industry, however, had been so enthusiastic that McIntyre tripled the size of the expo grounds, which stretched from Cheyenne Avenue almost to Boston Avenue along what was then called Brady Street, now Reconciliation Way.

And instead of simple tents and sidewalk booths, the expo built what the Tulsa World described as “a miniature city,” inspired partly by the massive Chicago World’s Fair that had awed visitors in 1893.

The city constructed five large buildings just to hold exhibits. The biggest structure stood parallel to Convention Hall and measured 200 feet long by 75 feet wide, with a similar building standing along Brady Street in front of the auditorium and somewhat smaller pavilions on the north side of the expo grounds.

Visitors entered the grounds through a pair of massive gates designed to look like ancient Egyptian palaces, one on Boulder Avenue just south of Brady, the other along Brady itself close to Main.

In all, the construction used more than 170 tons of steel, according to the World’s archives. But ultimately, the buildings couldn’t hold the entire expo. In the final weeks of preparation, McIntyre bought rain insurance and put more than 100 booths outdoors.

The expo nonetheless became an enormous success, drawing more than 15,000 visitors a day between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14, 1923. And it remained a semi-annual event in Tulsa until 1979.

But it was never held in downtown again. Crews began tearing down all of the expo buildings immediately afterward, with virtually every trace of it disappearing by the end of the month.

The original expo grounds now sit on the west side of the revitalized Tulsa Arts District, where a Philadelphia-based real estate company recently purchased an entire city block.

For now, the block offers nothing but a rather ugly parking lot. But Parkway Corp. promised to create a master plan that will eventually see the asphalt developed into something more substantial.

It’s too early to know if the potential development might include hotels or apartments or restaurants. But whatever the new owners decide to do, this time the buildings will surely be permanent.

