Michael Overall: How Tulsa almost killed Brookside

City officials, trying to quell a rising uproar, considered various options, according to the World archives.

Some wanted to simply ban parking on the residential streets, but that would have driven customers away from Brookside for good.

Someone suggested using shuttle buses to let people park outside the district — where exactly didn’t seem very clear. But again, the inconvenience would have killed Brookside businesses.

Zoning regulations could have been changed to require sufficient on-site parking for new businesses, but developers rightly pointed out that the long-term effect would have been the suburbanization of Brookside, ruining the urban character that had made the district popular in the first place.

Finally, in 1984, residents and officials reached a compromise and changed the zoning code to require some on-site parking for new clubs and restaurants, but not as much parking as required in more suburban parts of Tulsa.

Obviously, it didn’t eliminate problems for homeowners in the area, but the effort was aimed at making the inconveniences more bearable while allowing Brookside to continue growing.