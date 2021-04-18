Michael Overall: How Tulsa almost built a pair of high-rise office towers on historic Cherry Street

Dozens of people showed up at City Hall in April 1985 when the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission was dealing with the kind of routine business that attracts a crowd only when residents are mad about something.
In this case, developers wanted to build a 1,500-car parking garage and a pair of 12-story office buildings on the northwest corner of Peoria Avenue and 15th Street, where the towers would have overlooked the historic Maple Ridge neighborhood, according to newspaper archives and planning commission records.
The Cherry Street district, stretching along 15th east of Peoria, was in the very early stages of revitalization after a handful of new shops and restaurants had opened in the mid ’80s. And Cherry Street Plaza, as the $44 million project was to be called, promised to bring more than 11,000 additional vehicles a day through the intersection, which no doubt would have meant more customers for nearby businesses.
Maple Ridge residents, however, thought it would ruin their quiet, tree-lined neighborhood, one of Tulsa’s oldest residential areas. Some of the same homeowners had been part of a fight a decade earlier to cancel plans for a Riverside Expressway, which would have cut through the neighborhood to connect with the Inner Dispersal Loop. They had experience with petition drives, public hearings and community activism.
The proposed office buildings were too big, too tall and too out-of-character with the existing low-rise storefronts in the area, they told the planning commission.
The complaints 36 years ago seem almost identical to more recent objections to a proposed mixed-use development on the southeast corner of Peoria and 31st Street, a mile and a half south of where Cherry Street Plaza would have stood.
Brookside 31 would have replaced a single historic mansion with a variety of restaurants, townhouses and retail spaces. And the tallest part of the development would have reached as high as eight stories, according to architectural renderings.
They might eventually submit a revised scheme, but the property owners withdrew their application last September after Brookside residents spoke out against the plan.
Back in 1985, however, developers pushed ahead and won permission for Cherry Street Plaza despite of grassroots opposition. The trendy area would look very different today if the project had actually been built.
Instead, Tulsa plunged into the Oil Bust and now the site holds a pair of fast-food restaurants instead of office towers.
