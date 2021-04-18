Michael Overall: How Tulsa almost built a pair of high-rise office towers on historic Cherry Street

Dozens of people showed up at City Hall in April 1985 when the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission was dealing with the kind of routine business that attracts a crowd only when residents are mad about something.

In this case, developers wanted to build a 1,500-car parking garage and a pair of 12-story office buildings on the northwest corner of Peoria Avenue and 15th Street, where the towers would have overlooked the historic Maple Ridge neighborhood, according to newspaper archives and planning commission records.

The Cherry Street district, stretching along 15th east of Peoria, was in the very early stages of revitalization after a handful of new shops and restaurants had opened in the mid ’80s. And Cherry Street Plaza, as the $44 million project was to be called, promised to bring more than 11,000 additional vehicles a day through the intersection, which no doubt would have meant more customers for nearby businesses.

Maple Ridge residents, however, thought it would ruin their quiet, tree-lined neighborhood, one of Tulsa’s oldest residential areas. Some of the same homeowners had been part of a fight a decade earlier to cancel plans for a Riverside Expressway, which would have cut through the neighborhood to connect with the Inner Dispersal Loop. They had experience with petition drives, public hearings and community activism.