Michael Overall: How Tulsa accidentally blocked big plans for the Arkansas River

Taking advantage of high water in the Arkansas River, a steamboat pushed upstream from Little Rock in June 1885 with plans to reach Arkansas City, just north of the Kansas border, in time for July Fourth celebrations.

The trip generated considerable excitement in communities along the way, including the little town of Tulsa, where the first general store had opened only two years earlier. For settlers on the rugged prairie, the sight of a paddle-driven riverboat became quite a sensation, according to newspaper reports from the time.

More importantly, the voyage was supposed to prove that the Arkansas could be used as a trade route, connecting southern Kansas through Indian Territory with the great Mississippi, and from there to the Gulf and the rest of the world.

“Flour, meat, hay, etc., will be taken down” the river, a Kansas newspaper proclaimed at the time. “Coal and lumber brought back.”

Designed specifically for the shallow waters of the Arkansas, the steamboat was christened the “Kansas Millers” and measured 16 feet wide and 75 feet long while drawing only about 2 feet of water.

It could reach speeds up to 18 miles an hour. But when it reached Tulsa, the steamboat couldn’t fit under a railroad bridge that had been constructed across the river only a couple of years earlier. The Kansas Millers had to wait several days for the water to go down, which kept it from reaching Arkansas City until mid-July, according to newspaper reports at the time.

Kansas officials asked the federal government to pay for a taller railroad bridge near Tulsa, arguing it was the only significant obstacle in the way of developing an “inland port” that would prove invaluable to agriculture and industry across the Great Plains.

In mid-August, however, while trying to bring a load of flour downstream, the Kansas Millers became stranded on a sandbar near what is now Ponca City, about 70 miles northwest of Tulsa. It wasn’t the last time a steamboat tried to make the trip, but it proved what detractors had been saying all along — the Arkansas simply didn’t have enough water for safe navigation.

The dream of an “inland port” would have to wait until January 1971, when a barge carrying newsprint made the first commercial trip up the McClellan-Kerr Navigation System. The 445-mile waterway had taken 20 years and $1.2 billion to build, with boats passing through 18 locks and dams between the Mississippi River and the Port of Catoosa, the most inland port in the United States.

More than 87 million tons of cargo has passed through the port in the decades since, pumping $300 million a year into the state economy. But of course, the navigation channel doesn’t go all the way to Arkansas City.

Tulsa, which had once dashed hopes for creating an inland port, ended up benefiting the most from it.

