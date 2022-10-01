Michael Overall: How the Tulsa State Fair lost a gigantic Bruce Goff landmark

Newspaper reporters called from as far away as Chicago to ask Clarence Lester what he was going to do.

Tulsa was expecting record crowds at the 1958 State Fair, but a devastating fire had left the fairgrounds with precious little space for exhibits.

Lester, the longtime fairgrounds manager, scrambled to make alternate plans. Crews would set up two circus-size tents and erect temporary bleachers to hold 5,000 people, he told reporters. Meanwhile, some exhibits would move into the Pavilion building, while some performances that were going to be inside the Pavilion would have to move outdoors.

If it rained? Well, Lester was hoping for the best. And he had already decided to seek a $1 million bond issue to build a new exhibition hall, according to newspaper articles at the time.

The historic Merchant’s Exhibit Building, however, was truly irreplaceable.

Designed by the world-famous Tulsa architect Bruce Goff in 1930, the enormous structure created exhibition space beneath an existing grandstand, where the fairgrounds once hosted weekly car races. The hall stretched 100 feet wide and 685 feet long, the longest building of its kind west of the Mississippi. And the magnificent zig-zag façade loomed over the fairgrounds like a fortress.

“A fire of undetermined origin,” as newspaper archives describe it, left the building in smoldering ruins on June 8, 1958.

The International Petroleum Exposition Building, now known as the SageNet Center, opened eight years later with 448,400 square feet of floor space, big enough to hold 6½ Merchant’s Exhibit halls. Structurally, the new building functioned like a massive suspension bridge with 78 steel towers and 44,200 feet of galvanized steel cable holding up a roof that was big enough to cover eight football fields.

It’s an engineering marvel and remains, more than half a century later, one of the largest clear-span buildings in the world. But it will never have Goff’s art deco flair.

Featured video: