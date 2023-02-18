While the country was celebrating its bicentennial in the summer of 1976, a leak developed in the northeast corner of the Beacon Building’s roof, directly under a 65-foot lighthouse that gave the Tulsa skyline one of its most distinguishable landmarks.

The original part of the building dated at least as far back as 1923, when Security National Bank opened at Fourth Street and Boulder Avenue. But the Tulsa Trust Co. took over the property in 1927 and expanded the building beyond recognition, adding eight floors and increasing the Fourth Street frontage to 140 feet.

Plans for a rooftop lighthouse, however, didn’t emerge until November 1930, when the building was renamed in honor of its principal tenant at the time, Beacon Life Insurance.

The company’s advertising declared that “life insurance stands as a beacon by which men may steer their course.” And the new structure was going to be a literal interpretation of the slogan, “for it will point steadily toward the Tulsa municipal airport to guide nocturnal airmen,” the company said when announcing the plans in the Tulsa Tribune.

The beacon was visible more than 20 miles from downtown. But to reduce electric bills, it was never lit after the Beacon Building installed air conditioning in the 1960s, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

When workers went to investigate the leak in 1976, they found several layers of pigeon poop in the bottom of the old lighthouse.

The stinky pile was “so deep we didn’t want to remove it to repair the leak,” Dan Buford, the building’s owner at the time, told the World.

Buford declared the lighthouse structurally unsound and had it removed by October ’76.

Nonetheless, it remains known as the Beacon Building. And with a solid list of tenants, it recently sold to a new group of investors for more than $5.75 million.

Unfortunately, without the lighthouse on top, it doesn’t make a big impression on the skyline anymore.

